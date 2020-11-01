The No. 10 Florida Gators are currently facing off with the Missouri Tigers in their first game back in action since an Oct. 10 loss at College Station against Texas A & M.



Coming off an extended layoff, questions were circulating about the Gators' ability to sustain offensive success despite the downtime, and there was concern that Florida couldn’t afford to start slow.

Despite starting the game with two-straight field goals and a pick-six, Florida saw their offense turn it around late, and the defense hold their own for the first time this season against the Tigers offensive attack to go into the half leading 20 to 7.

For a crucial SEC East contest, Florida announced just before game-time that they would be without a number of players, including multiple starters.

Specifically, Florida would face off with a Missouri team on a two-game win streak without the likes of Marco Wilson, Shawn Davis, CJ McWilliams, Donovan Stiner, Evan McPherson, Quincy Lenton, Ethan Pouncey, Avery Helm, Chester Kimbrough, Mordecai McDaniel, Lacedrick Brunson, Austin Perry, Jaelin Humphries, TJ Moore, and Ethan White.

Despite all of those listed as inactive, Florida still found a way to utilize their youth defensively to hold the Tigers offense scoreless to this point in the game.

Todd Grantham’s unit has been an unexpected bright spot of Florida this half, allowing just 118 yards and improving on third downs, holding Missouri to a 12.5% conversion rate (1/8).

With Brenton Cox Jr. continuously creating pressure throughout the night, Missouri found themselves going backward with just under five minutes remaining before the half when Cox thwarted a reverse attempt for a 15-yard loss.

More success in coverage, increased penetration from the defensive front, and fewer missed tackles at the second level has led the Gators to this point in the contest.

Despite the surprising defensive successes, the script was flipped for the 2020 version of the UF football team.

Struggling to find a rhythm offensively for most of the half, likely due to the 21-day layoff between action that has caused unforced errors, a unit averaging nearly 43 points per game throughout the season has come alive late in the half.

With the offense totaling 310 yards in the first half, they struggled to find the end zone throughout the first 16 minutes and 10 seconds of the game.

Kicking two field goals on the first two-possession, Florida went stagnant until 3:51, remaining in the 2nd quarter, where they found the promised land on their last two drives of the first half.

Jumpstarted by a strike down the right side of the field by Kyle Trask to Jacob Copeland—who carried defenders down the field for a 36-yard gain—the Gators soon thereafter found pay dirt, by the way, an incredible catch and run from Kadarius Toney for an 18-yard score with 1:41 remaining.

On the ensuing Tigers possession, defensive lineman Zachary Carter forced a turnover in Florida territory that was quickly turned into a 30-yard touchdown grab by Toney.

As a result, Florida carries a large amount of momentum heading into the locker room. They also carry the consequences of a major fight with the Tigers right before halftime, which led to the ejections of Carter and Antwaun Powell.

Looking to build off of gameplay momentum, the focal point coming out of the half will consist of maintaining the defensive and late-half offensive success. The Gators will receive the kickoff when both teams make their way out of their respective tunnels to start the second half.