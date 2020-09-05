Gators' Dan Mullen Not Surprised To See Van Jefferson's Success With Rams

While the Florida Gators are getting set and ready to play its season on Sept. 26, former Gators are showcasing their own skills at the next level, including former Gators receiver Van Jefferson, who now plays for the Los Angles Rams after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Jefferson was one of the Gators' biggest playmakers, the top receiver on the team. He tallied 49 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns. After being selected by the Rams, he has already begun to receive plenty of practice time, earning starting repetitions with Cooper Kupp out due to ankle soreness.

For Gators head coach Dan Mullen, he's not surprised at all. What he's seen from Jefferson over the past two years has tracked to the NFL.

"I’m not really surprised," Mullen said on Friday when told about Jefferson's recent success caught on HBO's Hard Knocks earlier this week.

"You watch his work ethic, he always carried himself like a pro, extremely hard worker, very intelligent football player. Not just a guy who can learn the offense. An intelligent football player. He really studies and understands the game. And he is a very intelligent route runner, really quick in and out of breaks. As an intelligent route runner, he is going to mix it up and he can look and he can run the same route five or six different ways to kind of mess with the defense."

Jefferson has the added benefit of being under the spotlight, going up against one fo the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons in the NFL and has been named first-team All-Pro one time in his career.

Jefferson's mature route running has caught everyone's eye and his intelligence allows him to succeed at the rate he has been.

"I think that experience, that knowledge in him getting there, and now getting reps, I didn’t know what the situation was for him getting reps. He said he was getting a lot of work in."

Mullen talked to the former Gators receiver recently, making sure to ask him about how he's doing with the Rams' offense, Jefferson told Mullen that the language and what he is learning in LA is similar to what he was used to during his time at Florida.

As the season progresses, Jefferson will only continue to progress, as he has throughout his entire football career and Mullen isn't surprised to see it.