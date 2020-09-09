Gators Playmaker Kadarius Toney Transforming Into Complete Receiver

Everyone knows the type of playmaker Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney is. He makes plays seemingly from all angles on offense and special teams. While his position is wide receiver, Toney is typically seen taking snaps out of the offensive backfield, in the slot, and simply as a gadget player, the team must get the ball to.

But, perhaps that role is evolving, now.

Sporing the historic No. 1 jersey, Toney has made plays for the Gators all over the gridiron over the past three seasons, accumulating 50 receptions for 606 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 47 times for 419 yards (8.9 yards-per-carry) and one rushing touchdown.

His stats, however, don't tell the full story or illustrate the full picture of what Toney can provide to the Gators' offense. Toney is known as the "human joystick" among Gator fans, for good reason - he's liable to make a big play anytime he touches the football.

On Tuesday, Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke on Toney's development and his newfound transition to becoming a complete receiver.

"He’s a guy who was a high school quarterback, started to learn the position. You look, everybody knows he’s a playmaker," said Mullen. "He’s a great playmaker with the ball in his hands. He’s taken such a huge step forward in becoming a wide receiver now. Not just kind of a get-it-to guy, which he’ll still continue to be a get-it-to guy for us."

Being a "get-it-to" guy can be deadly for an offense, however, possessing the capability to not simply being a gadget player, able to make plays from anywhere on the field as a receiver, can be even scarier for defenses. Sure, it's easy to see when Toney is getting the ball now, however, the more he can expand his role, the better.

"But every down being a wide receiver, he’s taken some huge steps forward. I’m really excited about that. That’s what you want from those guys," said Mullen. "It’s one thing, this utility athlete, get-it-go guy, but when you can become disciplined and a great technician at your position, that takes you to a whole other level.”

The Gators will be relying on the senior season more than ever this season. While he mulled over the idea of entering the draft following the 2019 season, Toney ultimately decided to return to Gainesville, to continue his development and four years with the team.

“I would like to announce that I will be returning to be a Gator another year. 2020 We Got Goals To Accomplish and I Wouldn’t Want To Miss It For the World,” Toney posted on Twitter in January.

After losing four receivers to the draft this year, the Gators will have Toney and a host of up-and-comers to replaces them such as redshirt sophomore receiver Jacob Copeland and receiver Trevon Grimes. With Toney's development progressing even further, the Gators could be in for a treat this upcoming season.