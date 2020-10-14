SI.com
SIAA Candidate DT Maason Smith Includes Florida Gators in Top Five

Demetrius Harvey

While the Florida Gators are still competing in its season this year, as a conference-only, 10-game schedule, Florida will still be looking to the future to add premier talent.

Much of that will continue throughout the process, however, the most prominent class as of right now is 2021, and defensive tackle Maason Smith out of Terrebonne HS Houma (La), an SI All-American (SIAA) candidate has released the top-five teams he's currently deciding from between now and signing day.

Including the Gators, Smith listed Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Miami. Florida has been a potential landing spot for the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle for months. In July, Smith released a top eight that included the five teams listed above, including Florida. In that release, he also included Oregon, Oklahoma and USC. All three of those teams are now absent, assumingly off of his radar for now.

The Gators will be in search of plenty of defensive linemen during the '21 cycle as many of its front-7 players begin to age out and move on.

Below you can find a scouting report from Sports Illustrated All-American on Smith:

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Good length and big hands. Wears weight well with a fairly flat stomach and midsection. Has noticeable hips and backside.

Athleticism: Heavy-handed big man with natural strength and power. Fair to use upper-body length to his advantage. Can punch and place blockers on skates. Decent agility behind the line of scrimmage in the chase phase. Has enough athleticism to impact throwing lanes with his mitts and leap timing when he can’t get home.

Instincts: Solid hand placement accuracy with a quick 2-hand punch to breastplate inside. Can sit and anchor versus base blocks in the run game. Good eyes versus run with quick scheme-read ability. Alert for cross keys and interior pulls. Solid mesh-point vision in traffic upon line of scrimmage entry. Forces will in the initial rush with size and stays under control for a big body.

Polish: Hand usage is built around swim move versus run and pass. He also has the ability to bull rush. Needs to add variety to his mitts. Size and strength compensate for average snap quickness. Inconsistent point-of-attack explosiveness. Gets a good fit and wrap on ball carriers, though he is a high-striker at collision points. Should be ready to contribute on early downs early in his college career.

Bottom Line: Smith currently plays as a 4i/LDE in a 3-man front. He relies heavily on his size, strength and a quick swim to make plays. An imposing figure, Smith must continue improving his snap quickness and acquire more variety in his hand usage. Smith projects best as a 0-technique in a defense with an odd front with 2-gap principles where he can man both A-gaps.

