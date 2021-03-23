Where Do They Fit? Envisioning a Role for Each Gators RB in 2021

The Florida Gators will be relying heavily on its running game during the 2021 football season.

The Florida Gators will look a lot different this season, particularly at its running back position. With a new quarterback in dual-threat Emory Jones, Florida will be able to deploy its running game like head coach Dan Mullen has wanted to do since he stepped foot on campus in 2018.

This year, Florida has plenty of talented players at the RB position, including newcomer, former five-star running back and transfer Demarkcus Bowman.

Playing them all at the same time will take some creativity, but finding a role for each of them should be the team's primary plan heading into fall camp following a productive spring.

Last season, Florida wasn't as productive in its running game, partially due to the emergence of Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Kyle Trask and the program's passing game. Florida ranked 69th in yards-per-rush with 4.3 but barely ran the football, ranking No. 120 in rush play % at 42.67%.

In 2021, Florida will be much different, likely flipping the ratio from pass-heavy to run-heavy.

In Florida's offense, there are a variety of roles for the running back position, including change-of-pace, early-down/goalline and receiving back. Luckily for Florida, the program has recruited well enough at the position, especially when factoring in the transfer portal.

Where each will fit is now the question, and we broke down just that, finding spots for all of the running backs, including Bowman, Dameon Pierce, Nay'Quan Wright, Lorenzo Lingard and Malik Davis.

Early-Down Back

Dameon Pierce

Last year's starting running back, Pierce offers plenty to Florida as the team's early-down back. On first and second downs, Pierce was the team's bell cow, carrying the load to make Florida's efforts on third down that much easier.

In 2020, Pierce ran the football 106 times for 503 yards and four touchdowns. He was the team's goalline back as well, packing a punch at 5-foot-10, 215 pounds. Due to his size and ability to break tackles at the line of scrimmage with power, Pierce is a candidate to earn the "starting" role as the team's running back this season.

Just behind Pierce, however, is Wright, who has shown an ability to be the team's goalline back, as well as an early-down back for Florida in the past. He is a true swiss-army knife and will be utilized a lot more this year after a solid second season with the Gators.

Wright ran the football 54 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 219 yards.

Change-of-Pace Back

Demarkcus Bowman

Bowman will be featured a lot in the Gators' offense this season following his transfer midseason in 2020 from Clemson. He remains one of the top running backs in the country due to his potential in size, power and speed.

The Gators will be using a lot of two-back sets this season with the threat of the run coming from multiple angles on the gridiron. With this, Bowman can be a good COP back behind Pierce, allowing the team to keep the defense on its toes without taking either Wright or Pierce off the field.

It is likely that Florida will want to use Bowman as its home-run hitter, allowing him to break off long touchdowns downfield as he was wont to do while in high school.

Lorenzo Lingard

Similar to Bowman, Lingard offers the skillset of a home-run hitter type of running back. Florida acquired the running back via the transfer portal (Miami) in 2019, and he was deemed eligible to play during the 2020 season.

While he didn't earn much playing time, he likely needed more time to learn the team's playbook, and Florida simply didn't utilize many of its running backs during last season to begin with. This year, look for Lingard to be much more involved, particularly as a COP back, and potentially as a receiving back on third downs.

Third-Down/Receiving Back

Nay'Quan Wright

It would be easy to place Davis ahead of Wright in the receiving category, but as stated above, the third-year running back is beloved by the coaching staff for good reason. Wright has the ability to play the running back position better than Davis at this point and offers a similar skillset with his receiving ability, too.

After catching 19 passes last season, it is likely the Gators will want to unleash Wright as much as possible, causing him to see more action than Davis, who is more of a receiving running back than anything else. While the team will utilize all of its running backs in various ways, don't be surprised to see Wright

Malik Davis

Davis, a redshirt senior, has been attempting to find a role with the Gators for multiple seasons now following an injury-riddled start to his career. Last season, Davis caught 31 passes for 377 yards, watching his production increase after being healthy for longer than a season.

While he was productive as a receiving back, Davis' running left much to be desired. Though he did average 4.7 yards-per-rush in 2020, the numbers on a play-by-play basis left much to be desired.

Davis will still be utilized this season, however, don't be surprised to see Wright get more of the running back roles on third down with Davis split outside as a potential slot receiver depending on the situation.