Gators Injury Report: Freshman Fenley Graham Sidelined a Couple Weeks

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators made it out of the first team scrimmage on Friday night relatively unscathed, other than freshman special teamer and defensive back Fenley Graham.

“We have one [injury]," Mullen said of the scrimmage. "Fenley Graham had what we thought was a contusion, but it ended up being a fracture in his forearm, so he’ll be out for a couple of weeks. That’s the only one.”

The 5-8, 162 lb. Lakeland (Fla.) product is likely to be listed as an athlete or defensive back on Florida's roster, and could contribute rather immediately as a member of the special teams unit once he returns to full health. The Gators signed Graham primarily to focus on returning kicks and punts, something he did electrifyingly at Lakeland.

Over three varsity seasons, Graham returned 23 kicks for an average of 40 yards per return with three kick-return touchdowns, and 40 punts at 19.2 yards per return, scoring twice. Graham tallied 21 rushes for 213 yards, and four touchdowns and three receptions for 56 yards and score in his offensive career, while posting 79 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 12 defended passes. He also blocked one field goal.

The Gators lost two returners to the NFL in senior wide receivers Freddie Swain and Tyrie Cleveland this offseason, leaving Graham and others with a chance to secure big roles on special teams. Look for wide receiver Kadarius Toney to potentially see some action as a returner, as he has ten returns in total (eight on kicks, two on punts) in his Florida career and is known for his elusiveness.

On Tuesday, Mullen said that the team had only performed live punting situations twice by that point, leaving the completion to return punts, as well as kick them, left open. "It's a ways to go on all that stuff," Mullen said.

Football

