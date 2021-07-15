Zach Carter, Ventrell Miller Set to Represent Florida at SEC Media Day

The Florida Gators will be represented by a couple of defensive leaders during SEC Media Day later this month.

With the 2021 football season nearly here, the Florida Gators are set to participate, along with the rest of the SEC teams, in the annual SEC Media Day. Last year's media day was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this will be the first time since 2019 that the full allotment of SEC teams will congregate.

SEC Media Day will take place from July 19-22 in Hoover (Ala).

For Florida, while head coach Dan Mullen will be the most featured participant for the Gators, there will be a couple of players who are set to represent the program. Both defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Ventrell Miller will be the two players set to represent Florida.

Mullen has chosen to bring two of his defensive leaders to the event rather than bringing any of his offensive players, including expected starting quarterback Emory Jones. Miller and Carter are two of the team's most veteran players, both entering their fifth seasons with the program.

This year, both defensive players are expected to take major leaps in both the leadership and on-the-field departments. The team will rely on them to give a boost to the defense and the team's morale. With an incredibly young roster surrounding them, they'll certainly be needed.

Since joining the program in 2017, Carter has been one of the best defensive players on the team. He's totaled 71 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks. Last season was Carter's most impressive year, filling in the role that former Florida defender Jabari Zuniga played the year prior as a defensive end/tackle.

Expected to make an even bigger jump this season, carter will enter his last year with the program as one of the team's most promising players and will be the unquestioned leader of the defensive line.

Miller, also entering his fifth season with the program, has quickly become one of the best tacklers on the team, and a leader in the middle of the Florida defense. While the Gators struggled defensively last season, Miller was certainly one of the bright spots.

Since joining the program, Miller has accumulated 156 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, an interception and 7.5 sacks. He led the team in tackles last season and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after the program's Week 1 game against Ole Miss, where he collected 15 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack.

The Gators are expected to make yet another jump this year after a successful, but an ultimately disappointing season in 2020. While the program did win the SEC East, it fell short of expectations, losing its final three games of the season.

With SEC Media Day nearly underway, the Gators will have heightened expectations and Miller and Carter will be two of the first to speak on it.

Click here for a full list of SEC participants.