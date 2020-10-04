Florida Gators Defense Better, But Still 'Catching Up' Says Mullen

The No. 3 Florida Gators came out firing against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, ultimately defeating their SEC rival 38-24 when it was all said and done.

Two storylines were featured entering the week, including whether or not the team could have a repeat of their offensive explosion the team had just one week ago against the Ole Miss Rebels, and whether or not the defense would rebound after looking inept in its season opener.

Yesterday, Florida showcased a much stouter defense than a week prior, but still had some issues that offered a big of concern.

“I thought we did some things much better today than we did last week. Obviously making the plays to get off the field are going to be critical," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said in postgame on Saturday.

The Gators defense surrendered 329 total yards against the Gamecocks, down from an unbelievable 613 yards from just a week ago. On the day, Florida allowed 25 first downs, and on the field for a total of 83 plays, compared to the Gators' offense which was on the field for just 53 plays by comparison.

While the Gators did give up 24 points, including 10 unanswered to finish the game, 14 of those 24 points would come off of turnovers by the Gators offense, something that Mullen says the offense simply cannot do.

"That really puts the defense in some tough positions at times," Mullen said of the offensive turnovers, one interception and one turnover by quarterback Kyle Trask. "That was really on the offense. It’s really situations that the offense not doing what they’re supposed to do. If they don’t score at least don’t turn the ball over on the plus field position like we did a couple of times today.”

While the Gators defense did get dealt a bad hand todfay, it doesn't mean they weren't at fault themselves. Far too often on Saturday, Florida surrendered needless yards, and game-extending plays along the edge and middle of the defense.

On the day, South Carolina gained four yards-per-play, but allowed three big plays on the ground, gains of 11, 12 and 12, while allowing three big plays through the air, gains of 22, 20 and 17.

Some of the drives by South Carolina were intentionally clock-churning, not allowing the Florida offense to be on the field very often. On the day, the Gamecocks had a time-of-possession of 36:23 compared to Florida's 23:37. Those South Carolina drives included drives as long as 6:53 at the start of the game and 7:23 at the end of the game.

"Execution, effort," Mullen said of the team's defensive struggles. "There were a couple mistakes out there on the field. Some of the calls; I think we still have got to tackle better. We've got to strain to the ball a little bit better. With the attention to detail on all the little things, we're still catching up on defensively."

The Gators, along with the rest of college football, are seeing the consequences of having no football for so long leading up to its season. While some defenses have done well, including Georgia last night against Auburn, others have struggled mightily, and it might take some time for it to get going.

"Once again another high-scoring game," said Mullen when talking about some of the rust and fundemental issues on defense yesterday. "A bit more high scoring (than) people are usually used to seeing this time of year. I think defenses ... defenses are the reverse this year, defenses are going to start catching up as the year keeps moving forward.”

Floirda will hope to continue building its defense next week against Texas A & M.