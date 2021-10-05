Florida Gators Special Teams Play Has Been Uneventful in 2021

The Florida Gators have struggled throughout this season, but one unit, in particular, special teams, deserves further investigation.

If there's one unit on the No. 20 Florida Gators football team that should operate efficiently, it's the special teams unit. Gators head coach Dan Mullen has an extensive background with the unit and has long stated that it's an incredibly important phase of football.

This year, however, the Gators haven't been able to do their part on the unit, and most recently, special teams have cost the team a potential victory due to its poor play. On Saturday, that much came true when the Gators allowed a field goal attempt to be blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Kentucky Wildcats.

Florida would go on to lose to the contest by a touchdown, 20-13, and with less than a minute remaining, would knock on the door of the Wildcats endzone, unable to settle for a field goal, one that they'd likely take in order to take a three-point lead at the end of the contest.

On Monday, Florida head coach Dan Mullen spoke about the unit's issues but made sure to note that it's very individualized in what goes wrong on a down-to-down basis.

"There's 11 guys on each individual play that are on the field," said Mullen. "So, I can point to a different guy if you want to tell me, I don't like, throw, like you know, saying ‘Hey that was this guy's fault on this way,’ but we know, we know what it is, and we coach it and try to get it fixed."

The unit, however, is collectively not getting the job done. On Saturday, Florida was called for three penalties on special teams. Those penalties were called on linebacker Diwun Black, running back Dameon Pierce and kicker Jace Christmann. Pierce would also be credited with a missed tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

In total this season, the Gators have accounted for five penalties on special teams. The unit, collectively, hasn't done much in the return game, either.

Mullen took responsibility for the team's miscues, stating that it's on him, "to make sure that we're playing at a disciplined level.”

On kickoff returns, Ja'Markis Weston has returned three kicks for 31 yards (10.3 yards per return), while running back Malik Davis has returned three kicks for 56 yards (18.7 yards per return).

During the team's loss against Alabama in Week 3, Weston notably had a gaff on a return, allowing the football to hit him in the hands in the end zone, bouncing away, while shrugging off the attempt.

Florida then needed to drive 99 yards for a touchdown. While the team was successful in its touchdown drive, the mistake could have killed any sort of momentum the team needed at the time.

Florida has also been forced to switch its kickers during this year. To start the season, redshirt senior placekicker Chris Howard manned the duties. That much has changed over the past couple of weeks with the transfer kicker in Christmann entering the fray, becoming the team's placekicker. Howard missed an extra point against Alabama and hasn't played in the past two weeks as a result.

While none of those issues, perhaps aside from the field-goal block against Kentucky, make or break a game, the issue can certainly add up. Florida hasn't gotten much out of its punt return unit either, with sophomore receiver Xzavier Henderson leading the way with six returns for 66 yards.

Punting, the one unit on the team that has apparently done well - punter Jeremy Crawshaw has a net punting average of 45.3 yards, good for second in the SEC - was the focal point of Mullen's criticisms on Monday when asked about the unit.

"I think we've had opportunities to pin people in deep with our pooch punts and we haven't been able to execute that," said Mullen. "You know that was a huge component of it."

Moving forward, Florida needs to learn to execute on the little things, including on special teams. Having the ability to flip the field with a return, or stop a returner short on a kickoff or punt, creates a favorable position for the team's other units, offense and defense.

With games this season being as close as they look to be moving forward, it'll be necessary.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.