Gators Starting STAR Tre’Vez Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Tre’Vez Johnson enters the transfer portal after appearing in 34 contests for the Gators in three seasons.

The Florida Gators mass exodus of talent continued on Friday night as the starting STAR from the past two seasons, Tre’Vez Johnson, announced his entry into the transfer portal on Twitter.

Playing in 34 games for the Gators during his three seasons with the program, Johnson compiled 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, nine passes defended and three interceptions at a vital position in the defense in both Todd Grantham and Patrick Toney’s schemes.

The Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) product is a former teammate of 2023 signee Sharif Denson. Denson is expected to assume the role Johnson once held sooner rather than later in his Florida career.

However, he won’t have the guy who helped lure him to UF alongside him in meetings to expedite his learning of the position.

Johnson will likely draw interest from considerable mid-tier power five programs, similar to the interest he garnered out of high school. He received offers from Clemson, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Purdue, Wake Forest and others.

Florida now sits with Denson, rising senior Jadarrius Perkins and occasionally rising sophomore Miguel Mitchell — in heavy packages — at STAR.

Johnson is the 21st scholarship Florida player to announce plans to transfer this offseason and the third to do so since the bowl game on Dec. 17, following starting right tackle Michael Tarquin and cornerback Jordan Young out the door. He's the sixth Gators defensive back to leave the program this postseason.

