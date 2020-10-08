Gators OL Stewart Reese Talks Reunion With Mullen, 'Journey' To Florida

Sometimes dreams take a long time to come to fruition. For Gators offensive lineman Stewart Reese that waiting took four years at a university that, while he was happy, wasn't necessarily his first choice.

Everything happens for a reason, however, and now his dream has come true with Florida.

"It’s been a journey to get here," Reese told members of the local UF media when on Monday. "Felt good to come back to play for coach Mullen and the staff I was originally recruited by. It’s good to come back to my home state to finish out my college career. There’s nothing like playing in The Swamp."

Prior to his eventual enrollment at Mississippi State, Reese was originally going to commit to Florida, he says. However, due to a "mixup" in communication with his interest, the former staff moved on. Former Gators Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Jamar Chaney was a major part of why he was then able to land with the Bulldogs.

"We’re from the same area, grew up in the same area," Reese said of Chaney. "He put in a call to Coach Mullen and told him about me. [The] next day, coach Mullen was at the house for a visit. I committed, I think, the day after, a week after my official visit.”

Over the past four years, Reese became a mainstay along the Mississippi State offensive line, starting 34 games, while playing in 37 total at both guard and tackle. Now, under the same coaching staff that recruited him to the Bulldogs, Reese can "return" to where it almost began.

Reese transferred to UF earlier this summer as a graduate transfer. As such, he was immediately eligible and didn't take long to become entrenched as one of the major core players on the team's offensive line. With his familiarity with the staff, and with the offense, the transition came easy.

"I was in the system for two years and then I started my redshirt freshman year with this system," said Reese. "And then, from time-to-time, I would implement some of the stuff Coach Hevesy and Coach Mullen taught me."

A starter at right guard for the Gators now, Reese has the privilege to now play with his younger brother, David Reese, a pass rusher for the Gators that has dealt with a slew of injuries but is now healthy. While not the only reason, being able to play with his brother was the cherry on top for Stewart regarding his transfer, "it’s been wonderful up to this point. Can’t wait to finish out the season.”

While there have only been two games played thus far this season for the Gators, Reese has quickly become one of the more consistent players on its offensive line. While there is much more to go for both Reese and the rest of the offensive line, the improvement that's been made this season has already been seen.

Playing next to him this season, senior center/guard Brett Heggie says he already sees the future with Reese being bright.

"That’s a big man. Wide," Heggie told reporters last Monday. "[Reese] takes up a lot of space, so those guys can’t really get through him. It’s a lot of weight, especially with the double team with me and him to create movement."

Next up, Florida will take a road trip to Texas to take on the Texas A & M Aggies, facing a challenging defensive line that will be a better test for the team's offensive line, and Reese himself.