Stone Forsythe Given Third-Round Grade by Draft Analyst Dane Brugler

The Florida Gators are expected to see plenty of alumni selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, including left tackle Stone Forsythe.

With just a few weeks until the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, many draft analysts are finalizing their big boards and ranking lists to provide fans, observers and media with a clear picturing entering the big day.

One of the nation's leading draft analysts, The Athletic's Dane Brugler is the most recent analyst to finalize his board and recently released a draft guide, finalizing his thoughts on this year's prospects.

While a couple of the Florida Gators' top prospects are well known, including receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts, the rest of the bunch has not been given a clear pathway to their position among the masses.

One player who could be taken higher than previously expected is left tackle Stone Forsythe, who Brugler has currently as the No. 7 tackle in the draft, giving him a third-round grade.

While the third round is not a ceiling many prospects would want, it is much higher than would have been expected a year prior, before Forsythe emerged as an impressive pass-protector for Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask.

During Forsythe's pro day, he impressed scouts with his movement ability along with his size. Listed at an impressive 6-foot-8, 307 pounds, he will have an opportunity to prove himself at the next level.

Midway during the season, Trask gave his left tackle plenty of praise, stating that Forsythe wasn't getting the credit he should have been during the year.

"I think Stone has done a very good job this year and hasn't gotten a whole lot of credit for the way he's playing this season. And I think he really should because he's pretty much been locking it down there on the left side this whole season," said Trask in November of last year.

"He's got a lot of games under his belt, and he's understanding the 'why' behind what we're doing things, too. So, he knows why we're running certain plays or calling certain protections."

It remains to be seen what scouts truly think of Forsythe - that much will be made loud and clear whenever he is selected in this month's draft -, but he was made aware that NFL teams do like his length and size, along with his movement ability. What he will need to work on from now on is his run blocking, something he says he admittedly is trying to improve.

The Gators will certainly be well-represented in this year's draft. While last season saw multiple receivers selected, this year there will be plenty of variety, both offensive and defensively. For now, Forsythe looks to become the third or fourth offensive player taken from one of the best offenses in football in 2020.