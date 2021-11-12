Florida Gators Game Preview: Survival Mode vs. Samford

The Florida Gators have entered survival mode as they head into Saturday's contest against the Samford Bulldogs.

Survival mode: Activated.

The Florida Gators return to The Swamp for the first time since Oct. 9 to take on the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, with their backs against the wall.

Losing three straight contests to SEC opponents, the Gators have endured a severe downward spiral under head coach Dan Mullen in 2021.

On the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of South Carolina last Saturday, Florida searches for answers to turn the program around before it reaches a point of a mass exodus of the roster and coaching staff.

Taking a step they hope to spark improvement for the remainder of the year, and in the long run, Mullen released longtime colleagues Todd Grantham and John Hevesy from the staff Sunday.

As a result, Florida will have a first-time defensive coordinator and offensive line coach getting their feet wet in three must-win games to close the season.

Christian Robinson will be tasked with play-calling duties for the first time a sneakily difficult opponent Saturday. Despite facing off against a 4-5 Samford team, ranking sixth in the Southern Conference, the Bulldogs sport a high-octane offense led by veteran quarterback Liam Welch.

Averaging just over 450 yards and nearly 37 points per contest, Samford has depended heavily on Welch’s playmaking ability both through the air and on the ground.

So far in his senior season, he has thrown for 2,700 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s added five scores on the ground, totaling 396 yards on 85 attempts.

As a result, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound quarterback will be on the top of UF’s watch list to contain from start to finish.

Siding with familiarity, Robinson — who has been groomed in the aggressive system of Grantham — could look to create pressure on Welch by deploying the likes of Mohamoud Diabate, Ty'Ron Hopper, Jeremiah Moon and others on various linebacker blitzes throughout the contest.

Judging by Welch’s touchdown to interception ratio, doing so gives the Gators defense an excellent chance to create turnovers to set a sputtering offense up in favorable field position.

Simultaneously, it’s essential not to be too overzealous toward the savvy veteran, something Robinson will have to feel out as the game rolls along.

Offensively for the Gators, the once widely discussed quarterback controversy has been pushed down the totem pole of importance in the news cycle.

Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson continue to fight to solidify the starting spot. The only problem is the fact it is now Week 10 of the college football season.

Against Samford, both quarterbacks will likely continue to see extensive action, depending on the health of Richardson, as they vie to be QB1 against the likes of Missouri and Florida State. The Bulldogs have struggled mightily on defense this year, leaving no excuse for the Gators to not have one of their best offensive performances of the season.

Florida’s main goal on Saturday is to simply win the game. However, it’s crucial they do so in a way that shows that they care, from top to bottom.

The five losses on their record aren’t going to go away. But, the apathy that was shown against the Gamecocks can.

The Gators have to churn out four wins to end the year — bowl game included — for the current regime to stay in place. It’s all about survival.

Kickoff in Gainesville is set for noon Saturday.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.