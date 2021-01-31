Florida Gators Talents Make Big Plays in 2021 Senior Bowl

The path to the 2021 NFL Draft was officially kicked off yesterday with the conclusion of the 2021 senior bowl.

Two former Florida Gators made their presence known on the field in yesterday's Senior Bowl. On Saturday, the National team defeated the American team 27-24 in a hard-fought battle in front of NFL scouts, general managers, media and fans alike.

During the American team practices conducted last week, former Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney was named the team's wide receiver of the week, voted on by his peers, and opposition on the National team.

While Toney did not participate in the game itself, projected to be a first-round pick in April's draft, he made plenty of plays, impressing scouts around the league.

Two other former Gators did, however, earn their stripes in the game, making plays for the American team, though it did not bring a victory.

Wide receiver Trevon Grimes and safety Shawn Davis rounded out the three players participating in this year's game for the Gators. Throughout the week, both Davis and Grimes made plays, Grimes showing off his athleticism and big-body skillset, and Davis showing off his ball-hawking ability he displayed while at Florida.

On Saturday, that was no different, with Grimes hauling in two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown from former Wake Forest and technically Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jamie Newman.

Meanwhile, Davis was able to make a play on the opposite side of the field, recording the American team's only interception of the game against former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

Grimes, 6-foot-4, 217 pounds, was part of last year's impressive offensive showing for the Gators, accounting for 38 receptions for 589 yards and nine touchdowns. While he likely won't receive the acclaim that Toney will pre-draft, don't be surprised to see Grimes land in the top four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davis, 5-foot-10, 199 pounds, was a ballhawk with the Gators during his four years with the team, accounting for five interceptions over the past two years, along with 57 solo tackles and four pass breakups. Davis will be looked at as a later-round pick, but he should be selected in the upcoming draft based on his instincts alone.

Due to the NFL Combine essentially being scrapped this year due to COVID-19, the next time anyone will likely see these, and the rest of the Gators' draft prospects, including tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerback Marco Wilson, will be at its pro day on March 31.