Gators Show Off Offense, Suspect Defense at Half 21-17 Against Texas A&M

The No. 4 Florida Gators are taking on the No. 21 Texas A & M Aggies today in a matchup that could likely spell how legitimate Florida could be this season, facing their toughest and only ranked opponent thus far this season.

The Gators are leading 21-17 going into halftime.

Prior to the game, several players for Florida were ruled out, including backup quarterback Emory Jones. Jones, according to a report from GatorCountry's Nick de la Torre, did not travel with the team. Yesterday, he was seen on an Instagram story with a brace on his arm via receiver Jacob Copeland.

The full list of the Gators' unavailables for today were as follows: Lucas Alonso,

Khris Bogle, Kyree Campbell, Lamar Goods, Kevin Johnson, Emory Jones, Patrick Moorer, Austin Perry, Ethan Pouncey, Issac Ricks, Jahari Rogers, Riley Simonds, Ethan White, Kamar Wilcoxson and Derek Wingo.

For the first time this season, Gators safety Brad Stewart was active. He had been unavailable for the first two weeks of the season. Campbell, one of the team's top defensive linemen entering the year, was once again made unavailable for the day.

In the first half, the Florida offense showed out as they have throughout the entirety of the 2020 season thus far.

Lead by quarterback Kyle Trask, Florida got off to an early 14-7 lead to end the first quarterback. Trask would go 9-13 with 207 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, showing no signs of slowing from six and four touchdown performances through week one and two, respectively.

Tight end Kyle Pitts once again was the top target for the Gators, catching three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

While the Gators offense looked good, as it has all season thus far, the team's defense continued to struggle mightily.

Coming into the game, Texas A & M quarterback Kellen Mond was completing a low 58.3% of his passes. Against the Gators secondary through around nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, he completed 11 of 13 of his passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

The Florida secondary had no answers for any of the Aggies' plays, including a massive 14-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that was capped with a two-yard touchdown pass from Mond to receiver Caleb Chapman. The Aggies held the football for 7:09 on their second drive of the game.

At the time of the second Aggies score of the game, they were 5-5 on third downs. During the team's first drive of the day, the Aggies were averaging 9.2 yards per play. Near the five-minute mark, the Aggies were averaging 8.0 yards per play, something the Gators will have to correct heading into the second half of the game.

On the Gators' third touchdown drive of the day, Florida mixed up well with a blend of run and pass, including five rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown for Nay'Quan Wright, who was able to bully his way into the endzone from just one yard out.

The Gators defense would once again struggle, allowing the Aggies to drive 14 plays for 73 yards and a field goal on the final drive of the half for Texas A & M. The Aggies took the remaining 4:14 off of the clock and simply didn't have time from the two-yard line to score a touchdown.

Florida's defense will head into halftime after giving up 240 net yards, including 7.1 yards per play on the day. The Aggies were also able to convert 7 out of 7 of the team's third downs on the day. Mond finishes halftime completing 16-22, 195 yards and two touchdowns on the day. The Aggies quarterback is averaging 12.2 yards per completion on the day.

Coming out of halftime, look for the Gators to continue their offensive dominance while attempting to hold off the Aggies for at least a drive or two to continue the lead. The Aggies are set to receive the second-half kickoff.