Three Key Factors For the Gators To Get Back On Track Vs. South Carolina

The Florida Gators have an opportunity to right the ship against South Carolina on Saturday. Here are three key factors to seize the moment.

The Florida Gators hit the road to Columbia, S.C., in week 10 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in their annual SEC East matchup for the 42nd meeting between the two programs.

Sitting at 4-4 after two underwhelming performances against LSU and Georgia, the Gators football program is a sinking ship with passengers gasping for air. Florida has an opportunity to get back into the win column against a poor Gamecocks squad.

Here are three keys for the Gators to seize the moment in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Gators have to combat the outside noise

October was a tumultuous month for the Florida football program.

What started as a promising season, falling just two points short of the reigning national champions in mid-September, 2021 has taken a rough turn for the Gators since.

Plagued by mismanagement of personnel and inability to make in-game adjustments, the Gators fell to .500 on the season with back-to-back losses to LSU and Georgia. As a result, there has been a bellow of rage from the Florida faithful, calling for an overhaul of the coaching staff and fresh faces in the lineup.

Amidst the chaos, Florida's season continues. On Saturday, they will have to power through the noise to capture their first true road win of the year against the Gamecocks.

Head coach Dan Mullen felt the need to switch things up this week by weeklong media access was shut down following a short press conference on Monday.

It's a move he believes allowed the team to focus strictly on football-related activities with hopes of performing at a higher level in Columbia. While canceling player availability was frustrating, deviating from the monotonous routine that has not yielded favorable results can be beneficial amid the downward spiral.

Will it bring about a different result, however?

It's a difficult task to win on the road in the SEC. Raucous environments are expected no matter which direction you head. However, this weekend, the Gators will be met with noise from both fan bases, putting more pressure on their shoulders.

If UF is to get back in the win column on Saturday, the Gators will not only have done it through the rooster crow in Williams-Brice but through the feeling of their own fan base breathing down their neck.

Re-establish offensive identity

It has been a roller coaster ride for the Florida Gators offense this season.

The Gators were expected to drop from the near 40 points per game that the offense averaged last season in a remodeled scheme of rushing the football.

However, concerns about the offensive line put that into question early on in the season. Getting the job done, even against the top teams in college football, the one constant for Florida's offense has surprisingly been the ability to run the football.

However, the team's leading rusher is currently quarterback Emory Jones, who has endured his fair share of struggles this season.

Going forward, it will be crucial for Florida to re-establish their identity as a team that establishes the ground and pound. Namely, their running backs will need to be utilized in higher volume to take pressure off the quarterback.

In fact, it should be one running back that receives a bulk of the carries, with the other two in the three-headed monster serving as complementary pieces.

Against South Carolina, Dameon Pierce should operate as the bell cow for UF against the No. 87 rushing defense in the nation. Averaging over 6 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns this season, Pierce has been an efficient piece to the puzzle for Florida when the offense has success.

His vision, ability to break tackles and savviness to get open down the seam in the passing game makes him a three-down back, but he's not being utilized as such.

With every touch, he has shown his capability to elevate the Gators' offense. As a result, Pierce can be a catalyst for production, no matter who calls the shots behind center.

On Saturday, Florida needs to get back to its roots of running the football through Pierce and continue relying on that stability throughout the rest of the year.

Stifle the Gamecocks rushing game

Florida has shown that they can be the defense that allows a struggling but talented unit to get back on track in the rushing game.

Allowing 287 yards and three touchdowns to Tyrion Davis-Price on 36 carries in their shootout loss to LSU on Oct. 16, the Gators had trouble filling run gaps and adapting to the counter rushing scheme the Tigers employed on the fly. At that time, LSU was ranked as one of the worst rushing teams in the NCAA but still found a way to exploit the first and second levels of the Gators defense with ease.

Now, heading into a similarly deceiving matchup against a unit that has left a lot to be desired via the ground game, UF will need to stop the talented Gamecocks backfield.

Expected to operate behind the preseason All-SEC candidate Kevin Harris for the majority of their offensive production, the Gamecocks offense has struggled to find their footing in year one of the Shane Beamer regime. Averaging 3.36 yards per carry and 117.2 yards per game, SCAR ranks as the No. 108 rushing offense in the nation.

As the team's second-leading rusher behind ZaQuandre Wright, Harris has found little room to work this season as a player of interest for all opposing defenses. Totaling just 247 yards and two touchdowns on 70 rushing attempts this season, Harris has had to scrap for every yard he gains.

Watching the Gators struggle in their last two matchups, South Carolina will look to the blueprint created by Florida's previous two opponents to exploit the evident weakness of Grantham's unit.

As a result, Harris and White are going to tote the rock frequently on Saturday night.

The Gators can't afford to be on the receiving end of another offensive revelation from a lackluster unit. As a result, keeping the Gamecocks rushing game in check is priority number one.