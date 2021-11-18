Three Key Matchups for the Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

What are three key matchups for the Florida Gators to win this Saturday against Missouri to avoid their sixth loss of the season?

The Florida Gators travel to Columbia, Mo., searching for their first SEC road win of the season on Saturday.

With a 5-5 record, Florida’s season has been underwhelming and disappointing compared to the preseason and early season expectations they garnered. Categorized as undisciplined and uninspired in 2021, the modern era of Gators football is on the brink of its end.

As a result, the UF coaching staff has their backs against the wall, making the final two games of the year must-win for their futures, whether it’s with Florida or elsewhere.

For the Gators to reign victorious, they will have to win numerous battles on and off the field of play. Here are the three key matchups AllGators views as the most important to their success against the Tigers.

Florida Gators Linebackers vs. Missouri RB Tyler Badie

A tough stretch of games for the Gators defense isn’t going to get any easier when they face off against the best running back, statistically, in the SEC.

Tyler Badie, a senior from Memphis, Tenn., has produced at a historically high level on the ground this season.

Hearing his name mentioned among the greats of Leonard Fournette (LSU) and Derrick Henry (Alabama) due to his four 200-plus yard rushing games in one season – the only SEC backs to do so in the past 15 years – the Tigers star is problematic for a rapidly declining Gators defense.

Badie ranks first in both yards per carry and yards per game in the SEC and has recorded the second-most touchdowns scored of any running back in the conference with 12.

To combat Badie’s excellence, the Florida linebacker unit will be critical, especially with their position coach Christian Robinson operating as the new defensive play-caller for the Gators.

Entering the season with a revamped defensive line, the change highlighted by three transfer additions, the talent and depth of the unit were believed to be sufficient in turning around an abysmal defense from 2020.

That hasn’t been the case.

Dealing with a continued lack of an interior presence – stifled by the absence of a space-eating nose tackle in the run game – offensive lines have been able to create a significant push up front to open up rushing lanes into the second and third levels.

On Saturday, Mohamoud Diabate, Ty’Ron Hopper, Jeremiah Moon, Amari Burney, Derek Wingo and any other second-level defender’s number one priority will be to fill those gaps and ensure they make first-attempt tackles to not allow Badie many yards after contact.

It seems simple, but it hasn’t been for the No. 78 ranked Gators rushing defense, who have struggled with missed tackles in the past two seasons.

Given the defense’s issues dating back to the beginning of 2020, it’s unlikely that Florida will be able to halt the Missouri rushing attack in a way that deems it ineffective.

However, while stopping it may not be on the table, slowing it down can be.

If Florida looks to escape another week and put themselves in a position to win late in the contest, the group of linebackers will be the defining factor.

Gators Rushing Offense vs. Mizzou’s Rushing Defense

The outcome of this game is going to come down to who can run the ball more efficiently from start to finish.

Facing off against the No. 129 (out of 130) rushing defense in the FBS on Saturday, Florida’s No. 9 rushing offense has a valuable opportunity to break open the game in their favor.

Just one season removed from being one of the worst rushing offenses in the nation, the Gators have reinvented themselves under the current personnel to make the rushing attack the offense’s claim to fame in the tumultuous 2021 season.

Florida has run the football more than six out of every ten plays this year.

Led by the three-headed monster of Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nayquan Wright in the backfield and quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, the Gators average 227.7 rush yards per game. Meanwhile, Missouri allows an abysmal 248.9 yards on the ground per game, presenting the worst rushing defense in the power five, ranking one spot below Kansas.

As they should have been doing all season, the Gators will need to lean on Pierce in a larger capacity than usual to ensure consistency on the ground. He has accounted for 10 touchdowns and over nine yards per touch this season.

As important as it is to stop Badie and Mizzou on the ground, it’s equally as crucial to establish the top-ten run game they sport themselves.

The window to beat Missouri will open; Florida just has to run through it.

Dan Mullen vs. Eliah Drinkwitz

A developing rivalry is set to write its second chapter on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The last time these two coaches faced off, chaos ensued heading into halftime.

Upset with what he believed to be a cheap shot on quarterback Kyle Trask, Gators head Dan Mullen let the referees hear his frustration.

His emotional outburst would lead the way for a brawl to erupt between members of each sideline, resulting in the ejections of defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

It sparked a second-half onslaught from the Florida offense, extending a 20-7 lead that they built late in the first half to a 41-17 final, which established their dominance as they headed to Jacksonville for a showdown with Georgia for the SEC East crown.

Mullen would then arrive at his post-game press conference in a Darth Vader suit, celebrating the Gators lopsided victory on Halloween night.

Not taking kindly to his antics, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz would throw a jab toward the Gators at SEC Media Days in the summer.

Asked about the November meeting between the two schools, Drinkwitz made a joke about him wanting it to snow when Florida takes the trip to the midwest.

“Dan is going to complain about everything,” Drinkwitz said.

Since their last meeting, the two programs have gone in significantly different directions.

Florida isn’t on a meteoric rise vying for a potential championship run while Missouri sits as a lowly program trying to find their footing under a first-year head coach. Instead, the Gators are gasping for air in danger of falling under the water, while the Tigers are beating the teams they’re supposed to and splitting their 50/50 games.

The back-and-forth banter between coaches hasn’t re-emerged this week, and Mullen has gone on record to say there will be no rehashing of the past bad blood between the two. But, for a game in which the winner earns a bowl berth, the emotions – and egos – will be enhanced as Florida hits the road.

Ironically, Mullen will need to show out in the Show-Me State if he wants to keep his job as head coach at UF past this year.

It will ultimately come down to which team is better coached, a task both coaches have extra motivation to accomplish.

