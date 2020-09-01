Grantham on Gators CB Wilson: 'Probably the Most Versatile Player I've Had'

Making the most out of this year will be important for redshirt junior cornerback Marco Wilson, and Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham knows his value, telling reporters on Monday that the cornerback is the most versatile player he's ever had.

"He's probably the most versatile player I've had from the standpoint of being able to play corner/STAR position and that really creates value for our team, for himself, because, he's an excellent STAR," Grantham said. "I mean, when you talk about a guy that can be instinctive, that guy can cover you know he's got physicality."

In the Gators' defense, the STAR position is one of the most important positions on the field. Essentially a nickel cornerback, the STAR will become the field general of the team's secondary, relying on physicality, instincts and an ability to cover the slot receiver is very important, especially considering college football has moved towards more three-receiver sets than ever before.

For Wilson, while he was the team's STAR last season, his role could change this year. The star defensive back told reporters on Monday he's playing in both positions, starting out at boundary cornerback and getting reps at STAR - a total package.

In 2019, Wilson tallied 36 tackles (23 solos), 2.5 tackles-for-loss and three interceptions on the year, tied for the second-most on the team.

In all, the defender simply wants to do what he can to help the team win.

"That’s really important," Wilson said when told about Grantham's high-praise given not long before he met with the media. "I mean, I’m glad he thinks that I try really hard to be good at what I do and I try harder just to be there for my team, wherever they need me. Corner, STAR, whatever: Safety, if they need to, I’ll be there, don’t matter."

For Florida, Wilson's role will carry a lot of weight, regardless of where he ultimately lines up. Being able to attack either position - STAR or boundary cornerback -, it's clear Grantham feels confident in one of the leaders of his defense.

"So, I've been fortunate to have some good players at [the] corner[back] [position] - I would say he's probably the most versatile guy that I've had from a standpoint of, you can match him up on a premier guy whether he's in the slot or outside, and those are the kind of things we can do with him and we'll work those in.”

Being a versatile player in college football is hugely important to raising a player's draft stock - it can make an average player good or a good player great in the eyes of scouts. For Wilson, while he understands that his versatility can impact his draft stock - in a good way -, he isn't paying attention to it, he simply wants to help the team.

"I really didn’t talk about it that much since last year when it happened," Wilson said about his change to the STAR position last season. "Now I’m just ready to play where my team needs me. Last year they needed me at STAR, so I played STAR. So I go along ... wherever the team needs me that's where I am going to be."

It appears Wilson could find himself out on the boundary once again this season, but whenever he does play, he's determined to make the most of his position. The only difference? A different assignment.

"I still have to dominate who is in front of me and make plays."