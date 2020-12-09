Grantham Sees Progression From Gators' Defense Since COVID-19 Outbreak

While it has been one of the eyesores of the season at times, the No. 6 Florida Gators defense has showcased much more consistency over the past several weeks, just in time for the SEC Championship game against one of the more potent offenses in the country in the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This season has been unpredictable and bizarre due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Much of the offseason was cut short, there was no spring and barely any fall training camp to speak of. Considering that, the struggles Florida has faced throughout the year shouldn't have come as a surprise.

However, much of those initial lapses - albeit certainly not all -, appear to have been resolved. Over the past several weeks, the Florida defense has improved dramatically, holding its opponents to 20 or fewer points for three games straight.

For the Gators, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham feels he's seen the progression, especially following the team's COVID-19 outbreak that occurred in Week 4 of the SEC's 10-game conference-only schedule. This, he says, is especially noticeable within the team's system from its younger players.

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing if you look since we’ve come back from the COVID and we started playing Missouri, we’ve really played really well, pretty consistent," Grantham said on Tuesday.

"We’ve seen progression from guys. I just think the biggest thing is that guys have bought into the system, bought into what they need to do, and have done a good job of taking a critical analysis of how we as a unit need to get better and in turn, it's turned into production on the field and that's good to see."

Getting a noticeable progression is a good thing, especially in 2020. Having an opportunity to change the way the Florida defense is played has allowed it to play a much more complete game to close out its season. There are plenty of factors that contribute to the growth, too, Grantham says

"I think it's a combination of a couple things," Grantham said. "One, because of the non-spring ball and the adjusted training camp, some of the younger guys were able to get some snaps and then go watch the tape and kind of improve that way. I think being able to get, you know it's only one guy, but being able to get Kyree [Campbell] back allowed us to move some guys around to get guys where they kind of needed to be to be able to be productive."

While yes, the addition of Campbell back into the lineup this year has given the Florida defense, and defensive line particularly, a new life, it is not the only factor to be considered. Having a player such as Campbell's caliber rise the Florida defense so dramatically can be attributed to more than just his presence, it has to be.

"I think that helped. One or two guys matter. Being able to adjust that aspect based on the players that were available, I think that helped. And because we've had success and we're doing well, I think that promoted continued to develop, continued to work, continued to improve because they see it coming, they see the success on tape. I think all that is big."

At 8-1 and the SEC Championship just a week and change away, there isn't much to complain about in Gainesville. However, if the defensive play continues to take strides, it could come in the nick of time with Alabama rearing its head soon enough in Atlanta.