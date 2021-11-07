Gators Left Stunned by Gamecocks at Halftime, Trail 30-10

The Florida Gators need this game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in order to get right following two-straight losses.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators (4-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference), entered today's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4) with plenty to play for, including pride. That much wasn't even possible for Florida by the end of the first half, it appears.

It would be another disappointing start to the game for the Florida defense, giving up plenty of explosive plays, primarily on the ground, but also through the air.

To end the first half, Florida would trail the Gamecocks 30-10 to enter halftime, and just not showing enough on either side of the football to make the game look overly competitive.

While their hopes of making it to an SEC Championship game or a New Year's Six Bowl game are essentially nonexistent, the team still wants to make sure to play to get better for next season and to improve their prospects in the recruiting ranks.

Earlier this week, Gators head coach Dan Mullen made headlines for a quote he made regarding recruiting along with the cancelation of all media availability aside from his own in order to keep his team and program focused on the task at hand. While this drew some criticism, the idea was sound.

On the gridiron, the Gators played a different QB last week in redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson. Richarson, however, would suffer a concussion during the team's game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, unable to return.

Without too much practice this week for Richardson (he practiced Thursday), Florida was forced to turn back to regular starter, redshirt junior QB Emory Jones.

Entering the contest, Florida dealt with plenty of issues, including the flu going around the team's locker room. Plenty of Florida players missed tonight's game due to flu-like symptoms, unable to make the trip. A couple of those players included receivers Trent Whittemore and Ja'markis Weston.

The Gators would also feature a couple of new players along its offensive line, including at right tackle. Instead of usual starter Jean Delance, Florida would play Michael Tarquin. Left guard Ethan White would also not be in the starting lineup, replaced by Josh Braun.

The Florida offense wasn't able to get anything going on its first drive of the day, receiving the ball first to begin the contest. That wasn't the case for South Carolina who would drive down the field, 65 yards on 13 plays before their drive stalled, resulting in a 39-yard field goal being made first.

The Gators responded with an impressive five-play 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jones to redshirt freshman receiver Xzavier Henderson.

The Gators defense wouldn't be so lucky on its next drive against the Gamecocks, however, surrendering a touchdown on just five plays and 75 yards gained.

By the end of the first quarter, Jones looked as good as he has all season, going 8 for 12 for 163 yards and a touchdown, this included a 61-yard pass to freshman receiver Marcus Burke out of Jacksonville (Fla).

The Gators would continue to struggle defensively, surrendering a field goal and a 24-yard touchdown on back-to-back drives, trailing the Gamecocks 20-10 with 8:02 remaining in the first half. The performance would be one of the worst for Florida's defense, allowing 142 yards on the ground with that much time remaining.

By the end of the first half, Florida would surrender 316 yards, including 169 through the air and 147 on the ground, a balanced effort from the Gamecocks. The storyline with the Florida offense would be its lack of yardage coming on the ground, with just 16 yards in the first half, including 12 from Jones.

With only a minute remaining, Jones would scramble and get hit from behind, fumbling the ball and giving it to the Gamecocks for a score. What looked to be a bad game, turned even worse by the end of the first half for Florida.

