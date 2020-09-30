Gators Receiver Trevon Grimes on Florida's Offense: 'Pick Your Poison'

When you have the weapons the Florida Gators have on offense, it's going to be tough for anyone to combat it. In week one, Florida exploded - as did other SEC schools across the nation -, in a phenomenal show of offensive prowess, and senior receiver Trevon Grimes believes it's just getting started.

"It's a very scary offense," Grimes told the media on Tuesday when asked how long the offense can maintain its performance. "I mean, when you look at guys, we have guys like Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, Jacob Copeland, and then the young guys we have, and then if you want to go to the running back room - Malik Davis, and all those running backs are phenomenal."

All of the players Grimes named on Tuesday made plays on Saturday to help the team reach a record-high 642 yards of total offense against an SEC opponent. Florida spread the ball out, with quarterback Kyle Trask connecting with 11 different receivers on the day. The Ole Miss Rebels couldn't stop a soul.

One of the team's biggest playmakers on the day was Pitts who accounted for eight receptions for 170 yards and four touchdowns on the day. Grimes himself accounted for a touchdown along with three receptions for 64 yards. One of the most-explosive players on the team, Toney, caught five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown with two carries for 59 yards.

While Grimes is 6-foot-4, 218 pounds as a big receiver, he's still taking some tips from Toney, who is the team's most elusive player and one of the smaller players in the receiving corp at 6-foot-0, 193 pounds, on how to "play small," something that will only make him more dynamic as a receiver.

"One of the biggest things KT (Kadarius Toney) always tells me is to play quick and come out of your breaks very fast," he said. "One of the biggest things I’ve been trying to do is play smaller like he does. He is very elusive. I think we seen that this last Saturday and how he’s hard to tackle.

"That’s one of the biggest things I have tried to put into my game, is to play small sometimes and other times play big."

Grimes will always be one of the best receiving threats for the Gators in the redzone, his size and frame absolutely dictate it. In the meantime, the team will continue to feature players like him, Toney, Pitts, Copeland and more. Having to figure out a way to stop them won't be easy - not at all.

"So, it's kind of like you have to pick your poison," said Grimes. "Who do you want to try to double-cover or what do you want to do? Either way, you can't guard everybody on the field at that same time and I think we showed that this last Saturday, and there's more to come. A lot more to come."