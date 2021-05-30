Underrated Storylines: 2021 Florida Gators Special Teams

The Florida Gators special teams unit will be quite different from top to bottom, and it's something to watch moving forward.

While the focus throughout much, if not all, of the offseason, will be on the Florida Gators' change at quarterback, moving on from quarterback Kyle Trask to Emory Jones, Florida's special teams unit will be undergoing just as much, if not more change.

Lost in the chaos that is an end to a disappointing season, the Gators will be without not only its starting placekicker and punter from a season ago, but also without its starting long snapper and primary kickoff and punt return specialist.

Florida will need to make quick work to maintain what in the past has been dominance on an afterthought of a unit in football.

Over the offseason, kicker Evan McPherson opted to forego his final year of eligibility and take his talents to the NFL. He would later be selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Punter Jacob Finn would opt to transfer, long snapper Brett DioGuardi graduated and would also try his hand at the NFL (though still unsigned), and primary return specialist Kadarius Toney would find himself in the Big Apple, selected 20th overall by the New York Giants this year.

With that number of players leaving the program, it will take at least that many, if not more to potentially replace them.

Florida didn't take too long to find its replacements, however. Last year, the team brought in Australian punter Jeremy Crawshaw, one of the highest-rated punters in the nation coming out of Australia last year. While he didn't see any time during the regular season, Crawshaw did find himself punting for the team during its bowl game against Oklahoma.

While redshirt senior kicker Chris Howard has been welcomed back to the team for his last year of eligibility, Florida head coach Dan Mullen brought in some competition to replace one of the best kickers in college football, signing transfer kicker Jace Christmann.

Christmann was a former disciple of Mullen, joining Mullen’s Mississippi State team as a walk-on in 2016 and starting 11 games before the staff left for UF. He's nailed 127 out of 128 of his extra points while connecting on 32 out of 40 of his field goals during his collegiate career.

Though it seems like an afterthought, replacing a long snapper can become an issue depending on the relationship between himself and the kickers and punters on the team.

Florida will have long snapper Marco Ortiz as the potential replacement for DioGuardi, and his veteran status as a redshirt junior ought to give him an advantage over incoming freshman Rocco Underwood.

The final piece to the puzzle, return specialist, will be one of the more intriguing battles to watch during the fall camp in the coming months. Last year, then-freshman athlete/safety Fenley Graham was slated to have a shot at the position, but an injury in fall camp cut that opportunity short.

Moving forward into 2021, don't be surprised to see Graham take on the role as a punt returner or kicker returner - perhaps even both. Sophomore receiver Xzavier Henderson is also a name to watch moving forward as a kick return specialist.

The Gators, and particularly Mullen, have always placed an emphasis on special teams, and this season will be no different. All three units have to play at a high level in order for the team to ultimately succeed, and the plan of action Florida has in place will be something to watch moving forward.