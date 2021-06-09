Florida Gators Would Benefit Mightily From Potential Playoff Expansion

While the Florida Gators would like to enter the fray among the top four teams in the nation, considering the conference and level of play, a playoff expansion could be their best bet.

On Tuesday, it was reported by CBS Sports that an expansion for the College Football Playoff was not only on its way, but it could include more than eight teams, the number of teams that have floated around as a possibility for any expansion to the playoff.

Now, it appears that rumor might actually have wheels and the expansion is almost certainly going to occur. That would become one of the best advantages the Florida Gators would have, especially considering the conference it plays for in the SEC.

"A 12-team field would presumably allow for six automatic bids -- Power Five conference champions and the top-ranked Group of Five team -- along with six at-large bids," Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports wrote yesterday.

The SEC, according to Dodd's source, is one of the conferences pushing for the 12 teams due to its brand. This would effectively allow at least three SEC teams to compete in a playoff, something that would work perfectly in Florida's favor if they remain competitive during the season.

Last season, Florida was one of the best teams in the FBS, particularly on offense. With Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask leading the way, Florida was able to secure a bid in the SEC Championship game after winning the SEC East. The team would go on to play Alabama, ultimately losing 52-46 and effectively ending any shot at a playoff bid.

While last year's team would have had difficulty earning placement as an 8-3 team heading into bowl season, they would have had an argument. Heading into the team's Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma, Florida ranked No. 7 behind just two SEC teams in Alabama (No. 1) and Texas A&M (No. 5).

The team would have likely been able to compete in the playoff considering the competition below them with a new model expanding from four teams to a staggering 12 teams.

Quite frankly, the Gators should be ecstatic about a potential expansion. Not only will it allow the team to enter the fray with its best players, but a loss to Georgia or a couple of losses against other top-tier SEC schools also wouldn't necessarily mark the end of its season.

This shouldn't be taken as a slant, either. The SEC is perhaps one of the most highly competitive conferences in college football, boasting several top-tier schools, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU and Kentucky. Competing in the conference has proven difficult year after year.

Over the past three seasons under head coach Dan Mullen, Florida has competed with the best of the best, finishing first or second in the SEC East, and making it to three-straight New Years Six Bowl games. The College Football Playoff has alluded the team since its inception.

Now, with an expansion on the table for the NCAA, it will be possible for many deserving teams, including Florida, to put their hat in the ring to decide who will be crowed in the best team in college football.

Oftentimes, an opportunity is all that's needed, and considering all of the obstacles in their way, the Gators may be one of the most deserving of an opportunity, especially if it continues to improve as it did last season.