Photo: Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Kickoff times for Billy Napier's first season as the Florida Gators head coach are beginning to emerge.

Following May 17's announcement that the Gators will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 P.M. ET on Friday, Nov. 25, CBS shared on Wednesday that UF will face their SEC east rival Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 29 at 3:30 P.M. ET. The matchup will air on SEC on CBS.

As always, the game will be held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla, although Georgia will be considered the home team.

This year will mark the 100th matchup between Florida and Georgia in the school's history, although UGA argues it will be the 101st meeting between the two programs.

The Bulldogs lead the series 53-44-2, owning a one-game winning streak after defeating the Gators by a score of 34-7 in 2021 en route to a national championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide this past January.

The game will also mark Napier's first contest against UGA's Kirby Smart, one of his former fellow Alabama assistants-turned-SEC head coaches. Smart, who took over the Bulldogs' program in 2016, previously took on a former Crimson Tide ally-turned-rival head coach when he faced the Jim McElwain-led Gators in 2016 and 2017.

