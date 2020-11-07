The storyline of the Gators 2020 season so far has been the exponential increase in production from years past for the units passing attack. Averaging nearly 342.8 yards per game through the air, the Florida offense has rolled through the competition, scoring 42 points per game and never scoring less than 38.

With Kyle Trask throwing for 1,341 yards on a 68.3% completion rate, 18 touchdowns, and only two interceptions, many believe he is in a position to legitimately contend for the Heisman at the season's end, and the other Kyle on the offense agrees.

"I do think Kyle should be in the Top 5," Kyle Pitts said when addressing media about Trask's standing in the Heisman race earlier this week. “Kyle’s just coming off each week consistent. Being in the SEC, you have to be consistent each week. I feel like he’s better each game, and he has real confidence, so that’s how he plays.”

The efficiency of Trask can be credited to a multitude of different factors. However, the most crucial aspect of Trask’s success is that of the Kyle-to-Kyle connection, which showcases one of the most dangerous receiving weapons in modern-day college football.

Pitts, the Gators 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end that moves with incredible fluidity for someone of his stature, has accumulated many targets dating back to last season and has ran with the opportunity.

With the talented playmaker wearing orange and blue snagging 22 receptions for 355 yards and seven touchdowns in four games, he will be facing a tall task when looking eye to eye with one of the stingiest defenses in all of college football later today.

So far this season, Georgia has not allowed a tight end to find their way into the end zone. In fact, the Dawgs defense has only allowed eight receptions for 58 yards combined to their oppositions season leading tight end.

This got me thinking, what caliber of talent at the position has Georgia seen this season compared to what they will be getting with Pitts?

The results? Exactly what I expected. Pitts is different.

Taking a look at the season stats of Blake Kern (Arkansas), J.J. Pegues (Auburn), Princeton Fant (Tennessee), Miller Forristall (Alabama), and Justin Rigg (Kentucky), I found that their combined totals on the year failed to meet those of Pitts so far this season.

Only accounting for a total of 33 receptions for 344 yards and a lone touchdown caught by Alabama’s Forristall—who saw the most success against Georgia with three receptions and 29 yards—Pitts exceeds their totals combined in nearly every statistical category except that of receptions, trailing a combined five players by just 11 catches.

Pitts possesses the traits needed to be a significant factor in a rivalry game he knows all about and mentioned the possibility of this not being his final Florida-Georgia outing.

Pitts' top-notch performance against the Dawgs would mean more for him than just assisting his team to victory. It would likely cement his first-round status in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, also.

Despite being unable to compare any other defense that Pitts has lined up against this season to that of the talented and shutdown defense of UGA, the likelihood that he excels in the absence of Bulldogs safety—and a man that lined up against Pitts in abundance during this game last year—Richard LeCounte III is very realistic.

As a result, Pitts will likely have many different looks thrown at him in coverage and praised Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for his role in slowing him down in recent years.

"He [Smart] just does a great job. Sometimes when there may be a mismatch, then he'll call a timeout and make an adjustment and slow the game down on me, I guess you could say. He's a really good coach defensively,' Pitts said.

Pitts' success today will be crucial for Florida’s chance to dethrone the Dawgs from atop the SEC East for the first time since 2016. Keeping him out of the end zone is no easy task for any opponent to accomplish, even the dominant unit Smart employs.

If Georgia can succeed in limiting his production in the red zone, that will likely indicate that they sold out in trying to stop the big man from finding pay dirt, meaning other options will run open across the field for Trask to utilize at his will, something Pitts recognizes.

"Just knowing that I'm taking two defenders with me, that means someone else is open. So I know that's opening up a catch for somebody else or a run down the field."

Almost any way you look at it, the Gators offense benefits from Pitts just being on the field today, nevermind the numbers he’s capable of producing.

Pitts has the best shot of any tight end UGA faces to be the one to break that no touchdown scored by a tight end streak for Georgia’s defense this season. He may even find the glory land more than once if Florida’s offense clicks on all cylinders the way many have grown accustomed to seeing in 2020.