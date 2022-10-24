Skip to main content

Still Looking for Tickets to Florida vs. Georgia?

Get your tickets for Florida vs. Georgia, football and baseball, this weekend via SI Tickets.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd 

Still looking for tickets to the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party this weekend when the Florida Gators take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs?

You can reserve your seats for Florida vs. Georgia for as low as $137 right now via SI Tickets

If you're heading to Jacksonville, Fla. ahead of time and are looking for plans on Friday night, you can also secure tickets for the exhibition baseball matchup between the Gators and the Bulldogs for as low as $38 via SI Tickets

There is a $10 flat fee for any purchase, no matter how many tickets you buy, and SI features a savings calculator upon ticket selection to compare fees with competing marketplaces.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Gators and the Bulldogs will meet at TIAA Bank Field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, in what Florida considers the 100th matchup in the heated series' history. Georgia, which leads the series 53-44-2 according to UF, reports that this will be the 101st matchup between the two programs.

UGA defeated UF, 34-7, when the programs last met on Oct. 30, 2021, en route to a National Championship victory over Alabama to conclude the 2021 season.

Georgia is currently considered a three-possession, 21.5-point favorite over Florida, according to Action Network's consensus odds. The over/under is currently set at 56.5 points.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here

Alex Fudge 2
Basketball

Florida Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: Forward Alex Fudge

By Brandon Carroll
Cormani McClain
Recruiting

What Cormani McClain's Commitment Would Mean for the Gators

By Zach Goodall
Desmond Ricks
Recruiting

Gators Premier 2024 DB Target Desmond Ricks Reclassifies to 2023

By Brandon Carroll
SR HK
Football

SEC Games to Watch During the Gators' Bye Week

By Zach Goodall
Patrick Toney
Football

Billy Napier Trusts Patrick Toney's Process Amid Gators' Defensive Struggles

By Zach Goodall
Myreon Jones
Basketball

Gators' Myreon Jones Regaining Footing, Confidence Following Senior Slump

By Brandon Carroll
Lorenzo Lingard
Football

'Phenomenal Practices' Increasing Opportunities for Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard

By Zach Goodall
Kevin Hovde
Basketball

Gators Hoops Assistant Kevin Hovde Shaping the Future of Florida’s Scoring Attack

By Brandon Carroll