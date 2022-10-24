Still Looking for Tickets to Florida vs. Georgia?

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Still looking for tickets to the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party this weekend when the Florida Gators take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs?

The Gators and the Bulldogs will meet at TIAA Bank Field at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, in what Florida considers the 100th matchup in the heated series' history. Georgia, which leads the series 53-44-2 according to UF, reports that this will be the 101st matchup between the two programs.

UGA defeated UF, 34-7, when the programs last met on Oct. 30, 2021, en route to a National Championship victory over Alabama to conclude the 2021 season.

Georgia is currently considered a three-possession, 21.5-point favorite over Florida, according to Action Network's consensus odds. The over/under is currently set at 56.5 points.

