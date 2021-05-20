Watch: Gators DL Gervon Dexter, Daquan Newkirk Face off in Foot Race

The Florida Gators football players have been working out together throughout the offseason, but there's always a little time for fun, including a foot race.

There will be plenty of eyes watching the Florida Gators' defensive line during this upcoming season. After losing several big-time role players in Kyree Campbell, Marlon Dunlap and TJ Slaton, Florida was forced to revamp its defensive line this offseason.

Among the acquisitions included Auburn transfer Daquan Newkirk, a 318-pound defensive tackle who looks to play a major role this season likely splitting time with sophomore defensive tackle Gervon Dexter or fellow transfer player Antonio Shelton.

Speaking of competition, Newkirk and Dexter recently participated in a friendly face-off on the gridiron, but not in a football sense, a foot race.

Both players appeared to show off their speed, and while he is listed at 308 pounds, Dexter stated on social media he is actually 310-plus pounds, something that's likely the result of work with strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage.

While it seems like a simple, friendly race or show of speed and athleticism, it speaks towards just how athletic both big men are. They will become two of the most important pieces of the puzzle this season, especially for a defense that bases itself off of its pass rush and run defense.

Dexter, 6-foot-5, joined the Florida football program last year as its highest-rated player in recruitment. While he did not start for much of the season, he did play plenty of meaningful snaps for the team, and notched an interception during the team's Week 1 contest against Ole Miss.

On the year, Dexter totaled 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and a half-sack. The expectations for him this year will certainly skyrocket, and it should be expected that he receives at least several starts and plenty of in-game action over the course of the season.