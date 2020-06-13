Florida Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Hosts Freshmen for Pool Party

The Florida Gators football team has already begun some team bonding.

With the Gators returning to campus on a voluntary basis, with very stringent and complex social distancing policies, the incoming freshmen class has already received its first dose of college life in the form of a pool party. However, this pool party appears to have been hosted by their new head coach Dan Mullen.

As a reminder, all collegiate athletes who have reported to campus have been tested prior to joining the team on workouts, and none of the Gators players who were tested have received a positive test result back from the school. As of last week, the Gators had tested 87 players and received results back from 80, all reported as negative for the virus.

Mullen first posted a video of the get together on his new TikTok page which features several players such as freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson, offensive lineman Gerald Mincey, defensive end Princely Umanmielen, tight end Jonathan Odom and many more it appears.

Richardson was also seen earlier this week on his Instagram page working out with former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow, someone who Mullen and former Gators head coach Urban Meyer called the best college football player of all time.

Last week, the majority of the Gators' incoming freshman class reported for voluntary workouts in Gainesville (Fla.), with only three players failing to report, including defensive tackle Johnnie Brown who is expected to spend his first two seasons at the junior college level after reportedly failing to qualify for the University academically.

Cornerback Fenley Graham and safety Mordechai McDaniel have also not reported as of yet.

Odom shared part of the festivities on his social media with the caption of "who says (tight ends) (aren't) athletic", as he is seen leaping out of the pool without any assistance.

While there is certainly reason to be pessimistic during this year's offseason due to how much tragedy has occurred in the world, having the Gators players participating in a team-building exercise and having fun should be cheered on. While it is only a pool party, getting as much time together prior to the start of the season is of the utmost importance considering spring football was canceled this year.

During this time, one of the perks of being in Florida is being able to enjoy time in the sun at a pool, and it looks as though the incoming freshmen are taking full advantage.