CB Transfer Jadarrius Perkins Officially Enrolls at Florida

Jadarrius Perkins has made his way to campus, officially enrolling at Florida earlier today according to a report from GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender.

One of the nation's top junior college prospects in the class of 2021, Perkins had signed with Missouri in February following two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Originally, Perkins committed to Oregon before flipping to UM.

However, Perkins entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring practice with the Tigers, where he quickly earned first-team reps. Within weeks, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback committed to the Gators on May 22, electing to remain in the SEC following his departure from Missouri.

At Mississippi Gulf Coast, Perkins played alongside fellow Gators 2021 transfer, linebacker Diwun Black. Perkins would tally 32 tackles, including one for loss, one interception, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in two seasons with the Bulldogs.

Perkins is expected to immediately compete for a starting role at cornerback with the Gators, most likely on the outside opposite of Preseason All-American Kaiir Elam. Perkins also offers experience at nickel corner, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him flex inside or even push for the starting slot role.

You can watch Perkins' highlights from Mississippi Gulf Coast here.

