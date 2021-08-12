Gators CB Jaydon Hill Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Photo: Jaydon Hill; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Florida Gators cornerback Jaydon Hill suffered a torn ACL in practice on Sunday that will require surgery and force the third-year defender to miss the 2021 season, according to head coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen shared that Hill went down with a non-contact injury.

Hill, a junior, was expected to compete for a starting role at cornerback this season opposite of Preseason All-American Kaiir Elam. The competition for that spot is now a bit thinner, although Florida is welcoming two transfers to the position in 2021 in Jadarrius Perkins and Elijah Blades. Blades plans to enroll at UF as a graduate student this week.

In addition, redshirt freshman Avery Helm and true freshman Jason Marshall Jr., the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021 by Sports Illustrated All-American's rankings, will also battle it out in camp with eyes on the starting gig.

Of each option for the role, Hill is the most experienced within Florida's system which may have given him a leg up on the competition throughout camp. Hill started five games for Florida as a sophomore and has appeared in 22 games over the past two seasons, tallying 25 tackles and ten pass breakups.

Hill previously tore his ACL during his senior season at Bob Jones High School (Ala.). Mullen confirmed that Hill's latest injury is to the ACL in his opposite knee.

