    • November 17, 2021
    Florida Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Going to the Senior Bowl

    Three Florida Gators have accepted Senior Bowl invitations so far this year.
    Photo: Jeremiah Moon; Credit: Alex Shepherd

    Make it three, for two different reasons: Linebacker Jeremiah Moon is the third Florida Gator to accept an invitation to the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

    This marks the third year in a row that at least three Florida players have accepted a summons to the Senior Bowl to perform in front of NFL scouting personnel, coaches and general managers as prospects prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Moon is set to be joined by Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter and Dameon Pierce at the event this year.

    Moon had earned a spot on the Senior Bowl roster following his fifth season at Florida in 2021, but opted to return to UF for a sixth season following several injuries in his career and to obtain his master's degree. Moon missed the second half of the 2020 season with a foot injury that required surgery this past spring.

    The 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker spent most of his Gators' tenure rushing the passer from the BUCK rush end position, but has transitioned to inside linebacker this year after the team lost starter Ventrell Miller to a season-ending arm injury in Week 2.

    Despite playing a brand new position, Moon has filled in well for Miller, accumulating a career-high 49 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

    Moon has been nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy (premier scholar-athlete award) and the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award for his efforts this season. 

    Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Going to the Senior Bowl

