SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Up to No. 5 in AP Top 25

Zach Goodall

Taking the absence of the Big 10 and Pac-12 into account this time around, the AP Top 25 has been adjusted following the first week of ACC and Big 12 football. Despite not playing a game yet as the SEC will begin its season on September 26th, the Florida Gators have jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

Florida was originally slotted behind Ohio State (No. 2) and Penn State (No. 7) in the Preseason AP Top 25, despite both the Big 10 and Pac-12 having postponed their seasons at that point.

The Gators have also hopped LSU, who remain in the No. 6 slot after star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase opted out of the season on August 31st. Florida is the third-ranked SEC team, behind No. 2 Alabama, and No. 4 Georgia. A total of eight SEC teams are on the new-look rankings, with No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 15 Tennessee, and No. 23 Kentucky on the list as well.

Below, you can find the entire updated AP Top 25, entering week three of the 2020 college football season.

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma (1-0)

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn

9. Texas (1-0)

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina (1-0)

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis (1-0)

17. Miami (1-0)

18. Louisville (1-0)

19. Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0)

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU (1-0)

22. Army (2-0)

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State (1-0)

25. Pittsburgh (1-0)

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Fire Breaks Out at Florida Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

A situation is currently unfolding at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as fire crews arrived on the scene.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

2022 DB Jyvonte McClendon Drawn to Florida Gators' Defense

Lake Gibson (Fla.) safety Jyvonte McClendon details his recruitment.

Zach Goodall

Gators' Ron English Talks Young Safeties, 'We Did a Nice Job of Evaluation'

The Gators took a shot at a few players during the 2020 recruiting cycle, and it looks like they'll be hits.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Coach Ron English Talks 'Big Year' Ahead for Trey Dean

The Gators are returning three senior safeties this season, but the room will be vastly different, improved after influx of talent.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Safeties Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner Improve Physicality

Florida Gators safeties coach Ron English sounds off on the improvements safeties Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner have made physically.

Zach Goodall

Gators To Have Role for TE Keon Zipperer, 'Absolutely' Says Brewster

The Florida Gators may have one of the best tight end groups in the country.

Demetrius Harvey

Once Forgotten, Gators RB Malik Davis Ready To 'Refresh' Memories

After dealing with multiple injuries over the past two seasons, Gators running back Malik Davis is healthy, ready to roll.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Gators Coach Ron English Shares Story Behind Famous Recruiting Picture

Florida Gators safeties coach Ron English has plenty of recruiting hits, and one photo might be the key to landing one more.

Demetrius Harvey

How Does Justin Shorter Fit in the Florida Gators’ 2020 Offense?

Now eligibile to play, where could the Florida Gators line wide reciever Justin Shorter up this season?

Zach Goodall

2022 RB Damari Alston Recaps Call with Florida Gators, Updates Recruitment

Exclusive interview with class of 2022 RB Damari Alston recapping his September 1st phone call with Florida and gives an update on his recruitment.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll