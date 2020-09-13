Florida Gators Up to No. 5 in AP Top 25

Taking the absence of the Big 10 and Pac-12 into account this time around, the AP Top 25 has been adjusted following the first week of ACC and Big 12 football. Despite not playing a game yet as the SEC will begin its season on September 26th, the Florida Gators have jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

Florida was originally slotted behind Ohio State (No. 2) and Penn State (No. 7) in the Preseason AP Top 25, despite both the Big 10 and Pac-12 having postponed their seasons at that point.

The Gators have also hopped LSU, who remain in the No. 6 slot after star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase opted out of the season on August 31st. Florida is the third-ranked SEC team, behind No. 2 Alabama, and No. 4 Georgia. A total of eight SEC teams are on the new-look rankings, with No. 8 Auburn, No. 10 Texas A & M, No. 15 Tennessee, and No. 23 Kentucky on the list as well.

Below, you can find the entire updated AP Top 25, entering week three of the 2020 college football season.

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma (1-0)

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn

9. Texas (1-0)

10. Texas A & M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina (1-0)

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis (1-0)

17. Miami (1-0)

18. Louisville (1-0)

19. Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0)

20. Virginia Tech

21. BYU (1-0)

22. Army (2-0)

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State (1-0)

25. Pittsburgh (1-0)