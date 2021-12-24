Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Gators WR Justin Shorter Released From Hospital, Family Provides Update

    Florida Gators receiver Justin Shorter was hit hard, and taken off the field via a stretcher during last night's contest against the UCF Knights.
    Photo: Justin Shorter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

    Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter has been released from the hospital following a scary late-game collision with a UCF Knights defender.

    Shorter went to catch a football when he collided with Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard late in last night's 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl.

    Shorter was seen lying motionless for several seconds before being carted off the field. According to ESPN's broadcast last night, Shorter was heard talking to team trainers while being carted off of the field. He would be taken to a nearby hospital shortly thereafter.

    Today, Shorter's family released a statement regarding his injury and provided an update as to his status moving forward.

    “We are happy to share that Justin is doing well, is clear to head home today and is on his way to a full recovery! We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers, love and endless support - he is going to be fine," the family said in a statement released by UF.

    "Special thanks to everyone on the UF athletic staff and St. Joseph’s Hospital for their professionalism, care and support they have shown Justin and our family. Wishing everyone a Happy Holiday and a blessed 2022! Go Gators!”

    Shorter, a redshirt junior, appeared in all 13 games this season, starting 11 contests. He accounted for 41 receptions for 550 yards and three touchdowns.

    Against Central Florida last night, Shorter hauled in three receptions for 54 yards. Since joining the program in 2020, Shorter has accounted for 66 receptions for 818 yards and six touchdowns.   

    Gators WR Justin Shorter Released From Hospital, UF Provides Update

