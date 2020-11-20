SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators WR Kadarius Toney the Latest Named to Senior Bowl

Zach Goodall

Make it five: Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl. 

Toney will join UF quarterback Kyle Trask, fellow wide receiver Trevon Grimes, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, and safety Shawn Davis in Mobile, Ala., for the annual prospect all-star game. 

Florida has matched its number of accepted invitations from a year ago when running back Lamical Perine, wide receiver Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, and linebacker Jonathan Greenard attended the Senior Bowl. Cleveland was called into the game the night before its first practice, while Toney accepted his invitation two months prior to the game.

In his first three seasons with the Gators, Toney was viewed as a gadget-type player who received specialized touches. A converted high school quarterback known for unique elusiveness, Toney made plays by running in circles around defenders and breaking numerous tackles en route to big gains.

Now, with Jefferson, Cleveland, and other receivers previously ahead of him out of the picture, Toney has polished his route-running and understanding of the position. 

As a result, he's been one of the most productive slot receivers in college football, tallying 36 catches for 396 yards and six touchdowns, adding 12 rushing attempts for 80 yards and an additional score.

Toney's growth as a receiver, positional versatility, and dynamic athletic skill-set has naturally sparked NFL interest, leading to his Senior Bowl invite. At this point last year, fresh off of a shoulder injury without much production, Toney likely would have been considered a late-round-to-undraftable player if he declared early.

Now, he'll look to have a Jefferson-level rise in the NFL Draft rankings, who ended up being selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams, following a strong week at the Senior Bowl in front of coaches and front office personnel.

With plenty of time left for the rosters to shape out, Florida has several remaining candidates to join the event. Left tackle Stone Forsythe and nose tackle T.J. Slaton, notably, are sure to receive looks from NFL scouts given their play and physical stature.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What We Want To See From the Florida vs. Vanderbilt

There aren't many heated matchups that could decide Florida vs. Vanderbilt. Therefore, what would we like to see from the Gators on Saturday?

michaelknauff

by

sage66

Jaguars Place Former Florida Gators CB CJ Henderson on Injured Reserve

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed former Florida Gators and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson on injured reserve.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators True Freshmen Tracker: Who's Playing and Making an Impact?

Which true freshmen have played and made an impact for the Florida Gators this year?

Zach Goodall

Teams Altering Gameplan Against Florida Gators Without Kyle Pitts

Without tight end Kyle Pitts, the Florida Gators are seeing attention spent elsewhere by its opposition.

Demetrius Harvey

Grantham: 'Doing Your Job' Vital for Florida To Stop Explosive Plays

Big gains have given the Gators troubles this season. How does defensive coordinator Todd Grantham believe those issues could be fixed?

Zach Goodall

Forsythe 'Locking It Down' In Pass Protection for Florida

Stone Forsythe has emerged as Florida's best pass protector, serving a crucial role in Florida's offense and on Kyle Trask's quest for the Heisman Trophy.

Zach Goodall

Gators Game Preview: Vanderbilt Has Nothing to Lose; UF Must Stay Focused

As Florida looks to continue their winning ways against the Vanderbilt Commodores, we preview Saturday's matchup and the importance for the Gators to stay focused.

Brandon Carroll

Gators Announce Capacity, Safety Info For Men's, Women's Basketball

The Florida Gators have announced its arena capacity for its men's and women's basketball programs for 2021-21.

Demetrius Harvey

To Find Meaning in 2020, Let Steve Spurrier be Your Guide

A humbling perspective of the Head Ball Coach.

Grant Heston

by

52-20

Gators' Justin Shorter Talks Personal Growth, Unique Bond With Grimes

Florida Gators receivers Justin Shorter and Trevon Grimes share a unique bond, and Shorter's work ethic is showcased each and every day.

Demetrius Harvey