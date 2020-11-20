Make it five: Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Toney will join UF quarterback Kyle Trask, fellow wide receiver Trevon Grimes, linebacker Jeremiah Moon, and safety Shawn Davis in Mobile, Ala., for the annual prospect all-star game.

Florida has matched its number of accepted invitations from a year ago when running back Lamical Perine, wide receiver Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, defensive end Jabari Zuniga, and linebacker Jonathan Greenard attended the Senior Bowl. Cleveland was called into the game the night before its first practice, while Toney accepted his invitation two months prior to the game.

In his first three seasons with the Gators, Toney was viewed as a gadget-type player who received specialized touches. A converted high school quarterback known for unique elusiveness, Toney made plays by running in circles around defenders and breaking numerous tackles en route to big gains.

Now, with Jefferson, Cleveland, and other receivers previously ahead of him out of the picture, Toney has polished his route-running and understanding of the position.

As a result, he's been one of the most productive slot receivers in college football, tallying 36 catches for 396 yards and six touchdowns, adding 12 rushing attempts for 80 yards and an additional score.

Toney's growth as a receiver, positional versatility, and dynamic athletic skill-set has naturally sparked NFL interest, leading to his Senior Bowl invite. At this point last year, fresh off of a shoulder injury without much production, Toney likely would have been considered a late-round-to-undraftable player if he declared early.

Now, he'll look to have a Jefferson-level rise in the NFL Draft rankings, who ended up being selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams, following a strong week at the Senior Bowl in front of coaches and front office personnel.

With plenty of time left for the rosters to shape out, Florida has several remaining candidates to join the event. Left tackle Stone Forsythe and nose tackle T.J. Slaton, notably, are sure to receive looks from NFL scouts given their play and physical stature.