Gators' Kemore Gamble Unveils Uniform Number Change

New uniform numbers are beginning to roll in for the Florida Gators.
Author:
Publish date:

The Florida Gators have begun a media day of sorts at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this week - not press conferences or interviews, but taking pictures and videos of players in uniform for promotional purposes.

As such, new uniform numbers are hitting the social media timelines. Earlier on Tuesday, wide receiver Justin Shorter confirmed that he will wear the No. 4 during his senior season and second at UF. Now, redshirt senior tight end Kemore Gamble has unveiled that he will don the No. 2 during the 2021 season, swapping from his former No. 88 jersey.

As Gators Uniform Tracker indicates in the tweet above, Gamble's number change means another one is coming in the near future - this time for redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson, who wore No. 2 in 2020 and throughout high school.

Gamble is expected to assume starting duties at tight end in the Gators offense in the upcoming season, filling in as the heir to fourth-overall draft pick and consensus All-American Kyle Pitts. As Pitts dealt with injuries in 2020, Gamble earned starting experience across his 12 appearances, tallying 10 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns during that stretch.

In addition, junior Keon Zipperer, redshirt freshman Jonathan Odom, and true freshmen Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox could pitch in at the tight end position in 2021.

Stay tuned to AllGators on Sports Illustrated-FanNation for all Florida Gators football, recruiting, basketball, and athletics news and updates.

