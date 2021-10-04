The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Gators Season-Defining Loss to Kentucky

In Lexington on Saturday, there was some good, more bad and a whole lot of ugly for the Florida Gators.

Another dud laid on the road in Lexington. This time, it resulted in a loss.

For the third straight trip to Kroger Field, the Florida Gators struggled to combat an up-to-the-challenge Kentucky Wildcats team and the hostile environment that came with them.

Entering the matchup ranked No. 10 in the nation, the Gators had a larger target on their back for the way they played against the Alabama Crimson Tide in mid-September.

However, the Wildcats were the team defending an undefeated record and early-season share of the first place in the SEC.

They held firm to maintain both.

Recording their second tally in the loss column in 2021, one game completely changes the complexion of the Gators season as they now go from playoff hopeful to a mere middling team looking to derail other’s dreams of reaching a national title.

Looking back at the season-defining loss, AllGators presents the good, the bad and the ugly from Florida’s trip to Kentucky.

Good: Defense

Following a year of the Gators winning in spite of the defense, Todd Grantham’s unit was not the problem on Saturday night. In fact, the defense is what gave the Gators a chance.

Outside of an early 41-yard score by explosive wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — that was a product of missed tackles and bad angles — the Gators limited, and nearly stopped, the Wildcats offense.

Despite posting a total of 20 points, the Gators' defense was solely responsible for seven of those.

The score via Trevin Wallace’s special teams kick block return and an errant pass by Gators quarterback Emory Jones setting the Wildcats up deep in UF territory served unfavorably for a unit that seemed to be clicking throughout the evening.

Totaling just 87 total passing yards on 7-for-17 completion by Will Levis, Florida held their own and then some throughout the contest, even with star cornerback Kaiir Elam sidelined with a nagging knee injury.

In his absence, true freshman corner Jason Marshall Jr. stepped up in a big way to record two tackles, one TFL and multiple tight coverage plays on intended receivers.

Trusted enough to take on the SEC’s leading receiver in one on one, Marshall took a step towards asserting himself to be the heir to Elam’s throne as the undenied CB1 in the Gators defense in the coming years.

Turning to the rushing game, Florida struggled at points bringing down the Cats power rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr., proving to be the Achilles’ heel for an otherwise dominant defensive performance.

Ending the game with just 224 yards of total offense, Rodriguez nearly eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground, racking up 99 yards on 19 carries and a score.

However, Florida was nearly perfect on getting off the field on third down — Kentucky going 1-for-9 — and finding ways to stop Rodriguez was a primary reason why.

The defense kept Florida in this game. The offense, however, lost it for them.

Bad: Penalties

In the Gators’ first true road test of the season, it was expected that there would be a few miscues when it came to communication.

What you could not expect — and simultaneously can’t afford — was the 15 penalties pushing UF back 115 yards.

The Florida offense was a significant struggle against the Wildcats defense. However, not all was lost.

There were points that it looked as if the Gators were finding a sustainable rhythm to possibly amount a crucial scoring drive until penalties negated big plays or set them behind the chains.

While a team effort contributed to the high penalty total, one unit faltered more than others. Called for an awful eight false start penalties on the night — along with others — the offensive line is where the conversation about Florida’s undisciplined play starts.

Drastic improvements had been made upfront for the Gators this season, evident by the incredible rushing attack they employed through four weeks. However, given the circumstances of the loss, the offensive line’s legacy could be tainted after dropping a must-win game in week five.

Ugly: Conservativeness

Since arriving at Florida, Gators head coach Dan Mullen has been no stranger to taking risks to ignite a fire under a stagnant UF team.

Calling back to Miami at the beginning of 2019, the Gators were held to a three and out on their first offensive possession. Or so it seemed.

Sending out the punting unit, Mullen would give the thumbs up for a gutsy fake punt in his own territory, allowing Tommy Townsend to take the edge for the first down.

That level of risk-taking has yet to be seen from Mullen in year four, and it culminated in a loss on Saturday.

Nearing the end of the first half, Florida would get the ball back with just under two minutes left on the game clock and all three timeouts remaining.

Instead of trying to push the ball downfield in hopes of extending their 10-7 lead going into halftime, Mullen elected to play conservatively, in fear of forcing a turnover.

With letting the clock run out, Mullen tipped his cap to a Kentucky that played well throughout the game on Saturday. But, simultaneously, he showed that he didn’t trust his quarterback to lead a two-minute drill.

In the game as a whole, Mullen — albeit limited due to penalties — operated a game plan that showed his reservations for pushing the ball down the field due to who was behind the center.

As one of the brightest offensive minds in the sport, Mullen had no answer for Mark Stoops’ Wildcats, and his conservative take on the game was ultimately why Florida fell short in the end.

Following their early-season loss to Bama, Florida was faced with the task of winning out to have a shot at reaching their goals. To do so, they would have to play and coach at their highest potential in every remaining contest.

They failed to do that against Kentucky. They arguably played and coached to their lowest, at least offensively.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.