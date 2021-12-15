Florida Gators LB Khris Bogle Announces Transfer to Michigan State

One of the Florida Gators' best pass rushers, linebacker Khris Bogle, is transferring to Michigan State after visiting the program last week. It would become official earlier today after Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced the transfer during his Early Signing Day press conference.

Bogle would make his own announcement via Twitter just moments later, adding that he's onto the "next chapter" in his football career.

Bogle initially was reported to have entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

Bogle, a true junior in 2021, was one of the better pass-rush specialists while at Florida, though he earned limited playing time, used as a backup behind starter Brenton Cox Jr. During his three seasons at Florida, Bogle played in 34 games, accounting for 67 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

It was expected that Bogle would play more as the team began to move on from Cox, but the starting BUCK appears to be headed back to school for 2022, not yet announced that he's entered the draft. Cox is a redshirt junior.

Now Florida will be tasked with upgrading at its key pass-rushing position, though it is unclear whether or not Florida will use the same scheme as they had been under former defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. With a new coaching staff in charge, it isn't a surprise to see many players leave for different opportunities.

For Bogle, he will head into a fortunate situation under Tucker, listed as a defensive end and will presumably play a large role for the Spartans. Last season the Spartans enjoyed a 10-2 season with a New Year's Six bowl game appearance in the Peach Bowl vs. Pitt upcoming later this month.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.