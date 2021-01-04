FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida QB Kyle Trask's Heisman Odds Plummet

And it doesn't make very much sense.
Author:
Publish date:

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's odds at winning the award have doubled since the night he was revealed as a finalist for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

After opening with 25/1 odds, still lower than any other finalist, Trask is now listed with 50/1 odds. Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith is the clear favorite at 1/15, with his quarterback Mac Jones following behind at 9/2 and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sitting at 14/1.

Trask had a more productive season than both quarterbacks, particularly by the voting deadline, but gets knocked by Florida losing its final two SEC games of the year, to LSU in an upset and to Alabama by six points in the SEC championship. 

Voting for the Heisman Trophy concluded on Dec. 21, 2020. Trask was named a finalist on Dec. 24.

The redshirt senior quarterback, who has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, finished the year with 4,283 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns (46 total), and eight interceptions, completing 68.9% of his passes.

You can find the latest odds for the Heisman Trophy below, as provided by BetOnline.ag.

Heisman Trophy Winner

Devonta Smith 1/15

Mac Jones 9/2

Trevor Lawrence 14/1

Kyle Trask 50/1

USATSI_15288521_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Florida QB Kyle Trask's Heisman Odds Plummet

USATSI_15389175_168388329_lowres(1)
Basketball

Gators Forward Colin Castleton Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

USATSI_15380414 (1)
Basketball

Florida's Duruji Taking Advantage of Opportunity As Starter

USATSI_15338309 (1)
Football

Report: Florida's Dan Mullen Considered a Candidate for New York Jets

USATSI_15271488_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
Football

Could Florida's Dan Mullen Entertain an NFL Head Coaching Job?

USATSI_15337663_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

From Role Player to Playmaker, Gators WR Toney Turned Heads in 2020

USATSI_14027758_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Report: Former Gators HC Urban Meyer "Expects To Land" With Jaguars

USATSI_15379867 (1)
Basketball

Three Key Takeaways From Florida's 83-79 Victory Over LSU

Singletary headshot
Recruiting

Priority Florida CB Recruit Jaheim Singletary Commits to Ohio State