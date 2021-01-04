Florida QB Kyle Trask's Heisman Odds Plummet

And it doesn't make very much sense.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's odds at winning the award have doubled since the night he was revealed as a finalist for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

After opening with 25/1 odds, still lower than any other finalist, Trask is now listed with 50/1 odds. Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith is the clear favorite at 1/15, with his quarterback Mac Jones following behind at 9/2 and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sitting at 14/1.

Trask had a more productive season than both quarterbacks, particularly by the voting deadline, but gets knocked by Florida losing its final two SEC games of the year, to LSU in an upset and to Alabama by six points in the SEC championship.

Voting for the Heisman Trophy concluded on Dec. 21, 2020. Trask was named a finalist on Dec. 24.

The redshirt senior quarterback, who has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, finished the year with 4,283 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns (46 total), and eight interceptions, completing 68.9% of his passes.

You can find the latest odds for the Heisman Trophy below, as provided by BetOnline.ag.

Heisman Trophy Winner

Devonta Smith 1/15

Mac Jones 9/2

Trevor Lawrence 14/1

Kyle Trask 50/1