Gators QB Kyle Trask Named Finalist for 2020 Senior CLASS Award

Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named a finalist for another award during his standout redshirt senior season at Florida.

Today, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was named a finalist for the 2020 Senior CLASS Award, an award that focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The acronym CLASS stands for "Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School," and has been won only by former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow in 2009, while former Florida kicker Johnny Townsend was named to the CLASS second team in 2019.

"To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I FBS senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition," Florida said in its release today.

"Trask joins Tebow and Townsend as the only three finalists from the Florida football program since the award began recognizing football student-athletes in 2008."

Trask, a redshirt senior, has achieved plenty throughout his career both in the classroom and on the gridiron. He's already graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management from the University of Florida, likely pursuing the same degree as a graduate.

This year, Trask has broken several records on the playing field and will likely break another one on Saturday as he's just one touchdown away from tying the school record for passing touchdowns thrown in a single year (39), currently held by former Gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel.

In total, Trask has completed 230 out of 322 (71.4%) of his passes for 3,242 yards, 38 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's currently the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy, likely decided following the team's SEC Championship game as he faced off against another Heisman candidate in Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

A special season, Trask is in line for several awards following the season including the CLASS Award, Heisman, Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien Award.

"The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through Monday, December 21."