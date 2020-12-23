Gators QB Kyle Trask To Play in Cotton Bowl, Make Decision on Future Later

The Florida Gators quarterback has yet to make a decision on his professional future, but says he will be playing in the Cotton Bowl.

While the No. 7 Florida Gators will be without its best player, tight end Kyle Pitts, against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30, they will have the services of its quarterback in Kyle Trask.

On Tuesday, Trask was asked specifically about his future professionally, whether he would be returning to Florida next season, and whether he will play in the upcoming Cotton Bowl. Mullen mentioned earlier on Tuesday that there were at least 1 or 2 players that will be opting out along with Pitts, however, it doesn't appear Trask will be one.

“I’ll make that decision after the season’s over," Trask said of deciding whether to come back or to leave for the NFL Draft. "But yeah I’m most likely 100% playing in the bowl game, to answer your question.”

The Gators fell just short of winning the SEC this year after finishing 8-2 in the regular season and the champions of the SEC East. They would go on to fall 52-46 to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that took every bit of strength the team had left from playing in eight straight SEC contests, the only team to do so.

Now, Trask will have an opportunity yet again to showcase why he is worthy of the Heisman Trophy, an award given to the most outstanding player in college football. The hype for Trask has died down a bit, however, Gators head coach Dan Mullen still feels he's the best quarterback in the country, with good reason.

"Hard to say anybody’s meant more to their team than Kyle Trask has to our team this year," Mullen said when asked to make a case for Trask winning end-of-season awards.

"So I don’t know what criteria people are looking for. If the Heisman Trophy is looking for somebody that is the best player, that means the most to their team, most-outstanding player in college football, I guess the guy that I think has a double-digit, I mean, double-digit lead in touchdown passes - double-digit."

Mullen mentioned a "double-digit" lead in touchdown passes for Trask over any other player in the country with good reason. Right now, Trask has an 11-touchdown lead in touchdown passes. The next-best player this season in college football is Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with 32.

Trask also leads the nation in passing yards with 4,125 yards. The next best is yet again Jones, with 3,739 yards.

Needless to say, Trask, who was voted as the coaches' second-team All-SEC quarterback, likely deserves a bit more respect around the league and within the media, too. But, for now, he will have an opportunity to play in the same bowl game his grandfather did in 1954 when Rice defeated Alabama.

"I mean we're 12 points away from undefeated SEC champions, but to have the opportunity to play in the Cotton Bowl, that's still a huge opportunity for us to go out and make plays against one of the top teams in the country," he said when asked about the opportunity to play in the Cotton Bowl.

With the Cotton Bowl taking place in Dallas (Tx.), Trask will have an opportunity to play in front of a lot of his family and friends. While he doesn't know the exact number that will be watching him play, he did say it will "probably" be over 20.

This will likely be the last opportunity for Trask to showcase himself to the country, and play among his teammates this season.

"They’ve got some solid players, which you have to put together a good game plan, just execute.”