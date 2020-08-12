Florida Gators QB Trask, LB Miller Share #WeWantToPlay Statement

The #WeWantToPlay movement from college athletes is only getting stronger.

Florida Gators star quarterback Kyle Trask and linebacker Ventrell Miller are the latest UF players to express their support of the movement, acknowledging their desire to play a football season in 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic while also asking for continued medical support following departure from campus.

Trask shared the statement on Twitter while Miller posted it on Instagram:

"As we continue our journey to play, we ask for the support for not only ourselves, but all student-athletes for the ability to continue to chase their dreams," the statement reads. "Due to the lack of knowledge and data of the long-term effects of COVID-19, as week as other injuries and conditions sustained, we as student-athletes are asking that the NCAA and athletic departments across the nation to consider extending the medical support that is currently provided to us for a period of time following our departure from campus. Once again, these are unprecedented times, and WE WANT TO PLAY; however, it is also our obligation as a student-athlete to leave the game, in which we live, in a better position for future student-athletes."

Trask and Miller are the latest Florida players to speak out in support of the movement, which garnered national attention after merging with the #WeAreUnited movement in creating a set of demands from players to the NCAA for basic protections and a player's association: Essentially, a union. Defensive end Zachary Carter, running back Lorenzo Lingard, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, and others have shared their thoughts across social media.

The Big-10 and Pac-12 conferences have postponed their 2020 college football seasons and anticipate a spring kickoff, while the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 are moving forward in preparation for a fall season.

The SEC announced the two cross-conference teams each program will face this season in the modified, conference-only schedule last week.