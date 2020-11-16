Florida Gators' Trask, Carter Named SEC Players of the Week

For the second week in a row, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named the SEC's offensive player of the week, this time for his 356-yard, six touchdown performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday evening.

In addition, Zachary Carter has been named SEC defensive lineman of the week for his performance against Arkansas.

It's old news by now, but Trask has emerged as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy following his dominant showing against the Hogs. Trask now leads the NCAA in touchdown passes, the two second-place QBs (UNC's Sam Howell and UCF's Dillon Gabriel) being five scores behind, each having more games played this year.

Trask also set SEC history for the most touchdown passes thrown through six games with 28, breaking Tua Tagovailoa's record of 27 set at Alabama a year ago. Trask adds 2,171 yards and a 70.1 completion percentage to his resume on the season.

Carter compiled three tackles, a sack, and a 35-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter. This marks the second time that Carter has earned the award this season, the first coming after his eight tackle, 1.5-sack game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Florida's second game of the year in early October.

Carter has totaled 17 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss in, technically, five games this season as he was ejected for the second half of the Missouri game for fighting, which carried over to a first-half suspension against Georgia.

The Florida Gators will travel to Nashville, Tenn. this weekend to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.