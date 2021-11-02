Gators LS Marco Ortiz Named a Burlsworth Trophy Nominee

Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz is getting recognized as one of the most outstanding walk-ons this season.

Announced earlier today, Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz has been nominated to receive the Burlsworth Trophy. An honor that is given to the most outstanding division one (FBS) football player who began their career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

This year, Ortiz became the team's starting long snapper, replacing long-time player Brett DioGuardi. Ortiz, a redshirt junior, earned a scholarship this season after beginning his career at Florida as a walk-on in the summer of 2018. He's seen action in all eight games this season.

Shortly after Florida gave Ortiz his scholarship earlier this season, the video was posted to social media, showing head coach Dan Mullen doing the honors. Cheers were heard throughout the team meeting room from his teammates, a day the young long snapper certainly won't forget.

The trophy is named after former Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman, Brandon Burlsworth.

Burlsworth walked on at Arkansas in 1994, becoming a three-year starter. He was eventually selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft but was tragically killed in a car accident just 11 days later.

"The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities," Florida stated in its release.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2021 winner will be held on Dec. 6.

