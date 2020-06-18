AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Mullen: Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Adding a 'Positive Impact'

Zach Goodall

He's yet to take the field in a Florida Gators uniform - even a practice uniform - but running back Lorenzo Lingard is already impressing UF head coach Dan Mullen since his transfer from Miami in January.

Lingard, a rising redshirt sophomore, spent two years with the Hurricanes after signing as a five-star prospect out of University High School (Orange City, Fla.) in 2018. In limited action as a true freshman, Lingard was productive rushing 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns across six appearances. However, a leg injury ended his season early and led Lingard to redshirt his sophomore season as he continued to rehab.

A rough start to his college career hasn't dampened Lingard's spirits, however.

"I think he'll be great for the [Gators running back] room because I think he's a real positive guy," Mullen said of Lingard on Tuesday. "From what I've seen, he works hard in our offseason conditioning, worked hard, got a real positive attitude. I love his personality and I really like who he is as a person."

The 6-foot-0, 200 lb. running back has been participating in Florida's voluntary workouts that began on June 8th. Lingard has posted training videos across social media during the offseason as he continues to get back in top shape. 

Coming out of high school, Lingard reportedly clocked a 4.27-second 40-yard dash, and while it's impossible to tell without a stopwatch or laser timer, he seems to have certainly regained plenty of speed and gotten stronger this offseason.

View this post on Instagram

Have fun inside today 😅

A post shared by Lorenzo Lingard Jr (@_lorenzo.lingard) on

As the Gators and all of college football went without spring camp due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has yet to be seen where Lingard is at with pads on. The NCAA Division 1 Council passed a six-week preseason plan beginning summer activities on July 13th.

"As it pertains to football, I can't answer any questions until we get on the field, but as a person, I think he's adding a really positive impact to the team and the program," Mullen continued.

The NCAA cleared Lingard's transfer waiver on May 29th, meaning he will be allowed to play immediately as a redshirt sophomore. Lingard looks to split duties with projected starter Dameon Pierce, who tallied 54 rushing attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns last year, right out of the gate.

"I'm really excited about that because [Lingard] has really positive energy, he has a great attitude and a great work ethic," said Mullen. "So I think all of those are really bright for his future, and I'm really happy he's a part of the program."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Linebacker Derek Wingo

Taking a look at the recruitment history, fit, and projected role for 2020 signee Derek Wingo.

Brandon Carroll

Florida Gators Still Viewed Favorably in Updated SEC Title Odds

After two 10-plus-win seasons, the Gators are shooting for the stars in 2020, needing to reach the pinnacle of the SEC in Dan Mullen's third season.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators DT Brad Culpepper Nominated for College Football HOF

The Gators will be represented at least in the nomination rounds for the college football hall of fame.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Hoops to Face Penn State in Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational

The Florida Gators will be one of eight teams to take part in the second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational this winter.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: QB Anthony Richardson

Getting to know Florida Gators 2020 quarterback signee Anthony Richardson, taking a look at his recruitment history and long-term projection at Florida.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Cuts List, Sets Transfer Decision Date

After withdrawing from the NBA Draft and announcing his intention to transfer from Florida, point guard Andrew Nembhard has finalized his top schools and decision date,.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen Addressed Team on Social Injustice

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wanted to keep discussions private, but ensured he spoke to the team regarding the latest social injustices seen throughout the United States.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Florida Gators Target WR Christian Leary Commits to Alabama

After a recruiting battle, the Alabama Crimson Tide were the eventual winners for 2021 ride receiver Christian Leary.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen Talks Growth and Development of QB Kyle Trask

Seeing the field for an extensive period of time last season, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will be fully prepared to start this upcoming season.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Back on Campus, Freshman DE Princely Umanmielen Shows off New Gear

The Florida Gators football team returns to campus and freshman Princely Umanmielen showcases his experience on YouTube.

Demetrius Harvey