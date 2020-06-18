Mullen: Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Adding a 'Positive Impact'

He's yet to take the field in a Florida Gators uniform - even a practice uniform - but running back Lorenzo Lingard is already impressing UF head coach Dan Mullen since his transfer from Miami in January.

Lingard, a rising redshirt sophomore, spent two years with the Hurricanes after signing as a five-star prospect out of University High School (Orange City, Fla.) in 2018. In limited action as a true freshman, Lingard was productive rushing 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns across six appearances. However, a leg injury ended his season early and led Lingard to redshirt his sophomore season as he continued to rehab.

A rough start to his college career hasn't dampened Lingard's spirits, however.

"I think he'll be great for the [Gators running back] room because I think he's a real positive guy," Mullen said of Lingard on Tuesday. "From what I've seen, he works hard in our offseason conditioning, worked hard, got a real positive attitude. I love his personality and I really like who he is as a person."

The 6-foot-0, 200 lb. running back has been participating in Florida's voluntary workouts that began on June 8th. Lingard has posted training videos across social media during the offseason as he continues to get back in top shape.

Coming out of high school, Lingard reportedly clocked a 4.27-second 40-yard dash, and while it's impossible to tell without a stopwatch or laser timer, he seems to have certainly regained plenty of speed and gotten stronger this offseason.

As the Gators and all of college football went without spring camp due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has yet to be seen where Lingard is at with pads on. The NCAA Division 1 Council passed a six-week preseason plan beginning summer activities on July 13th.

"As it pertains to football, I can't answer any questions until we get on the field, but as a person, I think he's adding a really positive impact to the team and the program," Mullen continued.

The NCAA cleared Lingard's transfer waiver on May 29th, meaning he will be allowed to play immediately as a redshirt sophomore. Lingard looks to split duties with projected starter Dameon Pierce, who tallied 54 rushing attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns last year, right out of the gate.

"I'm really excited about that because [Lingard] has really positive energy, he has a great attitude and a great work ethic," said Mullen. "So I think all of those are really bright for his future, and I'm really happy he's a part of the program."