Louisville Transfer DL Caleb Banks Commits to Florida

The Gators have landed a commitment from Louisville defensive line transfer Caleb Banks, he announced immediately following his official visit to Florida on December 11.

Banks announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 27 before officially entering his name on the first day to enter the portal, Dec. 5. Once he entered the portal, he quickly picked up 12 offers over the course of 72 hours from top-level programs including the likes of Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee and USC.

Banks is listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds on Louisville's official roster. The towering trench monster appeared in six games this season, recording just two total tackles — one of those being for loss — a sack and a forced fumble across all of 38 defensive snaps.

The impressive production in limited action has made the former three-star prospect from Southfield (Mich.) such an attractive option in the portal to a number of top college programs.

The defensive line is a huge position of need for the Gators both in the 2023 recruiting class and the transfer class with the departure of Gervon Dexter Sr. after the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. Banks is someone that Florida is hoping can make an immediate impact next fall in the Swamp.

Banks joins a plentiful group of new additions to Sean Spencer's room as Kelby Collins, Kamran James, Will Norman and Gavin Hill align as interior pieces in the commitment class.

