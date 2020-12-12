Gators Inactive List vs. Lsu: TE Kyle Pitts Ruled Out, Whittemore Returns

The No. 6 Florida Gators announced several players deemed unavailable prior to its contest against the LSU Tigers.

The No. 6 Florida Gators are set to take on the LSU Tigers today in what will be the final regular-season game of the season for Florida. The Gators are also celebrating Senior Night, with an expected 27 seniors (and redshirt junior defensive back Marco Wilson) to be honored shortly prior to the game beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Prior to the start of the contest, the Associated Press' Mark Long reported that tight end Kyle Pitts would be unavailable tonight due to a "lingering injury" from last week's contest against the Tennessee Volunteers. With Florida set to play in its biggest game of the season next week, there is no reason for them to risk further injury to its best player.

Shortly before kickoff, the Gators released its list of unavailable players. After missing the past few weeks due to a broken rib and punctured lung suffered against Arkansas, Florida receiver Trent Whittemore is set to return to the lineup, bringing more size to the Florida receiving corp.

Among the unavailable players, however, is safety Shawn Davis, who was deemed questionable according to head coach Dan Mullen on Monday. Davis' injury has not been disclosed.

Along with Davis, the Gators listed freshman safety Rashad Torrence II and LB Jeremiah Moon as unavailable players, here is the full list of Florida's unavailable players:

6 Nay’Quan Wright

7 Jeremiah Moon

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

22 Rashad Torrence II

54 Lamar Goods

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

84 Kyle Pitts

95 Lucas Alonso

Florida is just one week away from facing the Alabama Crimson Tide in its first SEC Championship Game since 2016. While the team has suffered some bumps and bruises along the way, it has yet to suffer too many long-term injuries, something the team is fortunate for.

Facing off against a freshman quarterback in Max Johnson, Florida is fortunate this week against LSU. With a banged-up secondary, the Gators will rely on backup Trey Dean and starting safety Donovan Stiner to hold up the backend of the defense.

Though this game does not mean anything in terms of Florida's positioning for next week's game against Alabama, it could have major implications on how the program is viewed for a potential College Football Playoff bid.