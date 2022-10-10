Need Tickets to Sold Out Florida vs. LSU? SI Tickets Has the Deal For You

Florida (4-2) vs. LSU (4-2) may have officially sold out in the preseason, but not all hope is lost if you're trying to catch the Gators against the Tigers in person.

You can get your tickets to Florida vs. LSU via SI Tickets for as low as $82 right now. There is a $10 flat fee for any purchase, no matter how many tickets you buy, and SI features a savings calculator upon ticket selection to compare fees with competing marketplaces.

The Gators and the Tigers will meet at 7 P.M. on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., for the 69th time in series history. Florida leads the series, 33-32-3, dating back to UF and LSU's first matchup in 1937.

Florida opens as a 2.5-point favorite over LSU, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The Gators are hoping to begin a winning streak against SEC teams when the Tigers march into town, freshly removed from snapping a six-game conference losing streak with a 27-14 triumph over the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday.

LSU, meanwhile, is aiming to get back on track after being decimated by the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend at home by a score of 40-13. The Tigers dropped out of the AP Top 25 for Week 7 as a result of the loss.

