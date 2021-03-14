Gators Coach Mike White 'Excited' To Be 7-Seed Versus Virginia Tech

The Florida Gators will be taking on Virginia Tech in the opening round of March Madness.

The dust has finally settled and March Madness is set to get started after the NCAA committee officially seeded the competitors. The Florida Gators men's basketball team landed as a No. 7 seed against Virginia Tech, who will be a No. 10 seed

This will be Florida's 21st appearance in the tournament and is one of 12 teams and the only Southeastern Conference team to make every NCAA Tournament since 2017. Florida head coach Mike White's teams have made the NCAA Tournament four times thus far in his tenure.

RELATED: Florida Gators Earn No. 7 Seed in 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket

White shared his thoughts and excitement about being named a 7-seed, along with facing off against an ACC opponent in the opening round.

"Didn’t know if we’d be a seven, eight, nine. I thought we’d land somewhere in there. Excited to be a seven, [but] the number doesn’t really matter. It’s how you play when you get there,” White said via the team's press release earlier this evening.

Florida enters the tournament having lost three out of its past four contests, including twice to Tennessee in recent weeks, but White is hoping to regain some momentum as his team enters the tournament.

“I thought we were playing really well up until these past couple weeks. Our schedule had a lot to do with that, of course, playing three of those four games against NCAA Tournament opponents in Tennessee twice and Missouri, of course," said White.

"Hopefully, we can regain some momentum, some offensive continuity, offensive rhythm as we get one more shot at it. It’s do or die.

"But again, that SEC schedule down the stretch was hard for all of us. Some executed a little bit better than others, but overall a really strong year for the SEC. I know Greg [Sankey] and Dan [Leibovitz] and the powers that be in that league have got to be really proud.”

The Gators finished the year with a record of 14-9, and a conference record of 9-7.

White was also asked about his star point guard Tre Mann and his importance to the team and its potential run this month, especially considering how much the team has been leaning on him this season.

"Tre really just kind of bailed us out some of these possessions, especially in the last game where he made it interesting against the Volunteers putting up thirty," said White. "He’s really talented. His role has continued to grow here over the course of this year, and he continues to get better. Hopefully, he can finish really strong.”

The location, time and network for the Gators to face off against the Hokies have not officially been set as of today.