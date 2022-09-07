Florida Gators Midweek Injury Report: Five Players Out vs. Kentucky

Photo: Marco Ortiz; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

The Florida Gators ruled five players out against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, with a new addition to the injury report after four players missed the season-opener against Utah.

Starting long snapper Marco Ortiz, who left early in Saturday's matchup against the Utes with an undisclosed injury, has been ruled out with an upper-body injury, according to UF's Week 2 depth chart.

Redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood was named Florida's starting long snapper for Week 2 as a result of Ortiz's injury, according to UF's freshly-released depth chart.

Tight end Arlis Boardingham (upper body), cornerback Jaydon Hill (lower body), quarterback Jack Miller III (upper body - thumb surgery) and offensive tackle David Conner (upper body - thumb surgery), meanwhile, were ruled out for the second week in a row.

On the brighter side of things, head coach Billy Napier had some positive news to share regarding Hill, who was sidelined for the entirety of Florida's fall camp and during Week 1, continuing to recover from a knee injury suffered during the 2021 season.

"We're excited that Jaydon Hill has actually started doing some things in practice this week," Napier said of Hill. "[We're] anticipating getting him back pretty soon."

The Gators will host the Wildcats at 7 P.M. ET.

