The Florida Gators got off to a slow start against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night, unlike anything we had seen from UF through three games of the season.

The biggest concern at the time was, given Florida's three weeks in between games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, a slow start paired with continual poor defensive play could put Florida on upset alert.

However, it appeared Todd Grantham's unit had flipped a switch with time off and several new starters as 15 players were ruled out before kickoff. Florida held Missouri to seven first-half points, and after getting the ball back down 7-6 with 3:51 left in the second quarter, the Gators' offense came alive and never looked back.

There are plenty of takeaways to pull from Florida's "comeback", 41-17 victory over Missouri. Here are our five most important, and a bonus point.

Florida's defense came to play

I'm going to begin these observations with a confession: I was way off in predicting that Florida's defense would look worse coming out of the break than better.

Florida consistently put pressure on quarterback Connor Bazelak, held the Tigers to just 40 rushing yards on 1.7 yards per attempt, and allowed Missouri to convert on just 20% of their 15 third downs. Entering the game, UF was previously allowing quarterbacks ample time to average 315 passing yards per contest, while Bazelak couldn't hit 250 across 40 attempts.

Florida's 248 total yards allowed against Missouri dropped their season average per game from 495 yards to 433.3, dropping from No. 93 (of 103 active FBS schools) to No. 66 in team defense nationally.

It was unlike anything we've seen out of Grantham's unit this season, perhaps sparked by several new starters and depth pieces emerging throughout the game.

Changes in personnel were beneficial, especially in the secondary

The most important personnel change would be the addition of defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, who could be seen moving around the line in his first game back after Zachary Carter was ejected. Campbell didn't blow up the box score with his lone tackle for loss, but his presence was felt against the run as he helped redirect rushes and set other defenders up to make stops.

Campbell's return also led to a more limited role for defensive tackle T.J. Slaton. Slaton is an imposing, big-bodied lineman who can make plays but was being overused while Campbell was away, and across just 32 snaps versus Missouri, Slaton recorded four tackles and a sack. Far more efficient play than we've seen from him all season.

Three starters - Marco Wilson, Shawn Davis, and Donovan Stiner - were all ruled out before the game, which led to Trey Dean III and freshman Rashad Torrence II starting at safety while Brad Stewart Jr. manned the STAR role. Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill started on the outside. Dean ended up only seeing three snaps and was seen on crutches after the game, which created room for freshman Tre'Vez Johnson to play at STAR with Stewart at safety at times.

In the end, the unit gave up a season-low of 208 passing yards, with 10 different defensive backs finding the field before the final whistle blew. As Wilson and Stiner in particular have struggled throughout the 2020 season, the secondary's performance against Missouri could force an intense week of competition in practice.

Freshmen here, freshmen there

Torrence and Johnson likely solidified roles in the Gators' secondary last night and through four games of their Florida careers. On top of that, freshmen cornerbacks Jahari Rogers and Kamar Wilcoxson saw playing time defensively, with Wilcoxson recovering a fumble forced by a sack from freshman Jalen Lee with 0:19 left in the game.

"I think all the young guys, they know that their name was called," Brad Stewart said after the game. "They know that when it’s your time to step up – that’s something coach Mullen preach on all the time for a young guy on the back end or for any player."

In addition to those five, freshman defensive end Princely Umanmielen, linebackers Ty'Ron Hopper, Derek Wingo, Lloyd Summerall III, and Jesiah Pierre all found defensive playing time. Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter actually saw his snap count go down after averaging about 25 snaps per game over the last two contests.

Although none were depended on unlike the defense, Florida put several freshmen on the field offensively as well. Joshua Braun made his debut on the offensive line at right guard, with Will Harrod and Kingsley Eguakun filling in in the trenches as well. Quarterback Anthony Richardson made his debut with three rushes for 15 yards, fumbling once. Jonathan Odom saw his first career snap as a run blocker at tight end.

Running back Nay'Quan Wright and wide receivers Trent Whittemore and Xzavier Henderson also continued to find playing time as they have this season.

Kyle Trask sets UF history after a slow start

After going 28 minutes and 19 seconds without a touchdown offensively to begin the game, the Gators found a spark via quarterback Kyle Trask.

Trask and the offense stalled after he threw a pick-six with 12:54 left in the second quarter. Following two punting drives, Trask led Florida on two scoring possessions under the first half's two-minute warning which gave the Gators a comfortable 20-7 halftime lead.

Trask went on to set UF history by being the first quarterback to throw four or more touchdowns in four consecutive games, according to UF. His two first-half touchdowns went to the subject of our next takeaway...

Is Kadarius Toney the most dangerous WR in college football?

The fact that Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney both rank top ten in the nation in receiving touchdowns despite only playing four games is ridiculous on its own.

Toney stands at No. 8 with six receiving touchdowns after scoring two that sparked UF's offense on Saturday, and he added a third rushing on a 16-yard scamper to end the first drive of the third quarter. It marked the first time Toney has scored three times in a game in his career.

I'm not sure I need to even write much more to create an argument, rather, the film can do the talking. Toney has a case as the most dangerous wide receiver in college football, given his versatility as a pass-catcher and rusher, improved route-running, and elite elusiveness and balance. Let us know if you agree in the comments, as he's up against the likes of LSU's Terrace Marshall, Alabama's Devonta Smith, and others.

Bonus points: New kicker, no problem

An added takeaway to our usual five: The Florida Gators were without kicker Evan McPherson on Saturday as he was ruled out prior to the game. Considered one of the best at his position in college football, there was concern that his absence could play a big factor if Florida hadn't won so soundly.

That ended up happening, but along the way we learned that McPherson's backup, redshirt junior Chris Howard, is more than capable of clearing the uprights when needed.

In his first career start, Howard connected on all five extra-point attempts and went 2-for-2 on field goals from 28 and 32 yards out, UF's first two scores of the game. After his first went for a touchback, Howard's kickoffs dwindled a bit as the night went on, though that mattered very little as Missouri averaged just 7.3 yards per return.

"I’ve been waiting for 4 years now to really start a game, and I was just overwhelmed with joy," Howard said post-game. "Making those two kicks though for me was huge for my confidence. It was just really big for me honestly, I don’t even know how to put into words almost."